Dec. 8, 1941, was a lesson. We've now had 80 years to learn from it.

Today, many Catholics on Guam will set aside a moment of prayer and reflection for the Santa Marian Kamalen, Guam's patron saint.
The Santa Marian Kamalen statue arrived on Guam in the 17th century. A significant part of the Spanish introduction of the Catholic faith on Guam, the statue has been an enduring symbol of the resilience of the CHamoru people, who have turned to prayers to the saint in times of distress, according to an entry in the Congressional Record.
"During the occupation of Guam in World War II, believers turned to Santa Marian Kamalen for help and some risked their own safety by saving the statue from confiscation and destruction by the occupiers," the Congressional Record entry states.
Catholics on Guam mark Dec. 8 as the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which, before COVID-19, drew thousands to a procession in Hagåtña around the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. This year, for the second consecutive year, in lieu of a procession, the statue will be transported from parish to parish in a vehicle carriage as a safety precaution to keep masses of people from congregating in this COVID-19-wary environment.
The statue of Santa Marian Kamalen is scheduled to leave the cathedral-basilica at 7:10 a.m. today to begin its islandwide pilgrimage to parishes and sites. It is not a motorcade, according to the Archdiocese of Agana, so members of the public are asked not to follow behind the statue in their vehicles.
The global significance of Dec. 8
Dec. 8 offers another historical meaning for Guam on a global scale.
Within hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese sent warplanes to bomb Guam, the Philippines and a broad swath of the Pacific.
World War II arrived on Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, the same day the island began what was to be a celebration of the feast of Santa Marian Kamalen. Japanese bombs left the cathedral-basilica in ruins.
During the Japanese occupation, many Guam families suffered, as loved ones were tortured, beheaded, bayoneted, raped and forced out of their homes and into labor camps.
At the time, according to U.S. archives, the Japanese issued a proclamation informing the island's residents that their seizure of Guam was: "for the purpose of restoring liberty and rescuing the whole Asiatic people and creating the permanent peace in Asia. Thus our intention is to establish the New Order of the World."
Today, many Guam CHamorus still await reparations for their suffering, but are asking the United States to pay, rather than Japan, because the U.S. forgave Japan for its wartime crimes.
Eighty years later, Japan is now an American ally.
On Guam, the island's economy and community are intertwined with Japan in terms of tourism and the Japanese-CHamoru heritage shared by some of the island's families.
Potential enemy
But also today, another potential foreign enemy lurks just off our shores.
And it's not at all hiding in the shadows.
China, with its military hardware buildup and rapidly evolving capabilities, has crafted a missile nicknamed the "Guam killer" and has caught global attention for its expansive maritime claims, so much so that Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany, among U.S. allies, have sent warships in military exercises with U.S., Japanese and South Korean forces in recent months in the South China Sea and the Western Pacific.
A lot of Guamanians will be lighting candles in today's veneration of Santa Marian Kamalen.
But apart from the lighting of candles in a show of faith, this day should be one of global vigilance.
There are potential flashpoints in our part of the world, and Guam could be in the crossfire.
The surprise that came with the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Guam and the Philippines should not happen again.
Dec. 8, 1941, was a lesson. We've now had 80 years to learn from it.
Any future attack should not be a surprise.
It should not leave us helpless and unable to put up a good fight.
Our potential enemy or enemies are in plain sight.