Decentralizing Guam ID issuance a good idea

Sometimes, solutions to help untangle the bureaucratic processes in the government of Guam can come from simple and practical ideas.
One recent example of something worthy of consideration for its simplicity and practicality came in the form of Bill 136.
This proposed law would allow the issuance of Guam IDs through public high schools.
It's impactful in a good way because it streamlines the process for our youth to acquire government-issued ID, which they need as they apply for jobs, send out college applications, open bank accounts and conduct other transactions.
Any idea that results in more convenience to the customer is always welcome. And decentralizing government functions is another good move.
In this COVID-19 environment, alleviating the crowd and workload at the Department of Revenue and Taxation are more reasons this legislation should be breezing through the Guam Legislature with a nod of approval.
The processing and issuance of Guam IDs, coupled with the department's processing and handling of vehicle registrations, driver's licenses, business licenses, income tax matters, property tax matters and nonprofit filings, as well as enforcement of a whole host of its mandates, not to mention recent pandemic cash relief processing and payouts, has been a lot for one department to handle.
If schools are limited to issuing Guam IDs to their own students, this would be a very practical process because the schools have established and vetted the identities of those who are enrolled, hence decreasing, if not eliminating, impostors who might apply for Guam IDs.
Every working day, there is usually a line of people applying for their Guam ID at Rev and Tax.
Many of our Guam youth will need a Guam ID at a time when they don't yet have a driver's license. So this means they are not the only ones making the trip to Rev and Tax.
They would have to ask someone to drive them to and from Rev and Tax.
If the students can get their Guam IDs at their schools there would be fewer road trips, reduced need for gasoline, and less need for people accompanying the youth. That's time they would be able to save for something more important.
The bill recognizes this plus factor.
"Many students face challenges when applying for forms of identification due to individual circumstances, most specifically, transportation to the Department of Revenue and Taxation and difficulty affording the costs associated with the application process, therefore, obtaining a Guam ID is the simplest option they may have in terms of attaining a valid form of identification," according to the legislation, which was introduced in July and discussed recently in a public hearing.
For high school students applying through their schools, the Guam ID fee would be waived if this legislation becomes law.
Rev and Tax would be authorized to coordinate with the Guam Department of Education to establish a policy within 60 days from the enactment of this law. The policy will determine how students attending Guam public high schools can obtain assistance with the application process in their schools to obtain a Guam ID.
GDOE would need to be provided with at least one staff member, perhaps part-time, to take care of the processing and paperwork for Guam ID applications.
To the legislation's chief sponsors: Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat; and Sens. James C. Moylan, Republican; Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat; Amanda L. Shelton, Democrat; and Mary Camacho Torres, Republican; thank you for this idea and for your collaboration.