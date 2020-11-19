Michael San Nicolas has received a clear mandate from Guam voters that he will be returning to Washington, D.C., as the island's lone delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years, although with limited voting ability.
After the general election outcome required a runoff race, San Nicolas prevailed over his challenger, former Del. Robert Underwood.
All the ballots from 67 polling precincts were tabulated just after midnight, and it became clear San Nicolas has been reelected by a strong margin.
Underwood didn't waste time offering his concession statement. Before all the votes were counted, he immediately congratulated San Nicolas after the incumbent's vote count showed a trend that would be tough to overturn.
It's the honorable and right thing to do and is typical of Underwood's character. Underwood said he is looking at options to remain in service to the public.
More than 17,000 voters came out to vote Tuesday for the runoff election which was triggered when San Nicolas' votes fell short of the 50%-plus-one vote threshold required for a victory in the general election on Nov. 3.
This time, in the runoff, San Nicolas garnered 59.61% of the total votes cast in the runoff election, or 10,326 votes over Underwood's who garnered 40.39% of the total votes cast, or 6,996 votes.
The cost of the primary election had been estimated at $365,000 so taxpayers paid a second time to elect Guam's delegate to Congress.
Underwood was a formidable challenger and San Nicolas' victory means the majority of voters who chose the incumbent believe in him to be Guam's voice in Washington.
It's now San Nicolas' turn to fulfill the mandate given by the people.
Some of the pressing matters he needs to push forward is a congressionally authorized safety net for tens of thousands of Guam's underemployed workers who will soon lose or have already lost their federally paid unemployment benefits.
He will also have to move quickly to push for the reopening of the window to file war reparations claims for victims of the Japanese atrocities in World War II on Guam.
Fighting for more health care and education dollars from the federal government, even in this time of discord among national elected officials, is one of the mandates the people of Guam expect him to pursue.
He also needs to seek a seat on the House Armed Services Committee, which, as Underwood has said, is crucial for Guam. With a third military base soon to open on Guam for the Marines who are being relocated from Okinawa, it is important for San Nicolas to be seated on the right committees that are more impactful for Guam.
These ideas are just starters.
There's a lot more to talk about in the days ahead on the issues that matter to Guam in Congress.
We would also like to see a congressional office in D.C. that will be accessible and transparent to the people and one that can work collaboratively with local elected officials for the good of the island.
Del. San Nicolas, now that you have the mandate, it's time to show all of Guam's voters they made the right choice.