Democracy prevailed over the pandemic constraints

By the time The Guam Daily Post's editorial page went to press for the post-Election Day issue, the outcome of our mid-term election was still up in the air.
What we do know for sure is the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop tens of thousands of us Guam voters from exercising our right to vote for the next set of elected officials who will take office in January 2021, at a time when this health and economic crisis will probably still linger.
The Guam Election Commission, its management and staff and the poll workers, along with the party volunteers, deserve our thank you as the election went underway with just minor hiccups.
“There were little hiccups here and there. Some of our precinct officials didn’t show up so quite a number of our staff had to go to open precincts, but after a while they got it ... and they’re doing OK,” GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.
For the most part, candidates and their supporters observed safe distancing. Most wore masks even outdoors. As of deadline, we haven't heard of any incident in which voters adamantly opposed mask wearing while voting, to the point of getting law enforcement called in to intervene.
For the most part, voters willingly wore masks without being reminded to do so and followed other COVID-19 safety guidelines. GEC made it easier to vote through curbside voting. Voters didn't even have to get out of their vehicles to fill in their ballot.
After the votes have been counted, we hope the clear winners will immediately get to work to prepare for the beginning of their term in January and we hope those who lost will concede with grace if there is no reason to doubt the outcome.
We, on Guam, are lucky in a way because we have not been as fiercely divided on the island politically and ideologically, unlike in some areas in the states where divisions have descended into violence, brazen insults and a lack of civility.
Our island may have differences in our politics and in our stance on certain issues, but we have not kept the partisan divide and the issues that separate us from completely tearing up the fabric of our community.
We are still intact, as a community. Political differences have not fractured us in such a magnitude that will take a lot of restoration and healing post-election. Yes, individual defeats will take some time to heal, but our community as a whole will be guided by the inafa'maolek spirit, a concept of restoring harmony or order, to find ourselves hopefully at peace with political adversaries.
We will persevere, and we hope the winners truly will have some good and new ideas to take us through next year.
It will become more challenging for our island next year when our main economic engine will still be sputtering and there is a chance federal funds that helped tide us through this year will slow to a trickle.
The main challenge we face as a community, besides the health effects of the pandemic and the constraints our officials have imposed on us, is how to restore the livelihoods of thousands of people who call Guam home.
All eyes will be on these newly elected officials.
Time will tell whether we voted the right people in. We can only hope we made the right choices.