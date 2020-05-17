On Thursday, thousands of residents in vehicles lined up at three sites on island to pick up a bag of canned food and dried goods to help get their families through some lean times.
The bags of food were generously donated to the Feed the Need project over the last couple of weeks by local companies and many individuals who wanted to help their friends and neighbors.
Thank you to all who donated gifts of food, time and effort to make the initiative possible.
Volunteers picked up donations, sorted through them, bagged them and then loaded them to each of the three sites in Agat, Yigo and Barrigada on Thursday morning. Hours before the sites opened up to distribute the bags, cars were already lining up.
In Yigo, the line went from the gymnasium, past Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, all the way to the village proper. Among the cars in line were two local residents. We’re not sure how long they waited in the line, but when their vehicles reached the Yigo gymnasium, they surprised the volunteers by giving bags of food and driving away with nothing but the knowledge that they were helping to put food on another family's table.
Everyone talks about giving back, and it’s a great measure of our community’s capacity for generosity. These two individuals who waited as long as they did to give food to the drive is further illustration of how residents on this island care for one another – enough to go out of their way to gather a bag of food and then wait in line for possibly hours. It’s care put into action.
And these acts aren’t the only demonstrations of kindness either. There have been those who’ve generously given food, baby supplies and other items to other organizations that have put aside time and provided the grunt work that is necessary to share thousands of pounds of food to our neighbors in need over the last couple of months or so.
The pandemic has tested the island’s health care system and economy. Thankfully, the earlier prediction of thousands of people getting sick with the novel coronavirus has been proven wrong and federal aid being funneled through the local government is starting to trickle into the pockets of local residents.
The pandemic, however, has also served as a testament to the strength and will of people to do what is good and what is right – even if it means having to make do with a little less for themselves.
Thank you to all who continue to give of yourselves through this pandemic – whether it's helping an elderly neighbor pick up a prescription or some food at the grocery store, or making sure a fellow Guamanian has enough food to put on their table.
These events are a reminder that kindness is realizing we're all in this together.