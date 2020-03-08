The news of all that goes wrong – from what looks like a growing crime rate and criminals growing more fearless, to the general lack of respect for law and order – can be overwhelming. But that’s not what makes up our island.
There are many things on and about our beautiful island of Guam for which we can be grateful.
First, we don’t have any cases of a potential COVID-19 infection. And we hope it stays that way with the help of local, national and international leaders, who seem to be coming together to find ways to combat what has shaped up to be a highly contagious virus. Guam didn’t have any cases of SARS or MERS, both of which caused their share of global havoc years ago – though not to the same extent as this novel coronavirus. We certainly want to see this virus reach its end soon.
Second, we have good people here on island who are passionate about helping others – and though they may not be trying to save the world, they’re dedicated to saving at least a portion of it. What would happen if we all did our part to improve a small part or corner of our global community? Thank you to Peggy Denney, Juanita Blaz, Linda Tatreau, Doris Royal, Diana Calvo and the thousands of teachers and school administrators, bus drivers, police officers, firefighters, nurses and doctors, and everyday people who have either devoted their careers to helping our community, or give their free time to try to make a difference in the lives of others. We appreciate you.
Third, we have great kids on Guam. Look at the students at all levels who compete locally in educational or athletic competitions, and take those experiences as they go off island to represent the very best of us. Kudos to the debaters, robot makers, future leaders, chefs and professionals who are enjoying the freedom of learning about the world and yourselves in a way that is really only available to us when we're kids.
And yes, we may have our fair share of kids who get into trouble, but hopefully we’ll be able, as a community and government, to help them find their way out of the maze that led them to trouble. We have great kids on this island – let's empower them to make responsible choices, in the hopes that not only will they be contributing citizens to our island, but also so that they will, in turn, empower other kids who might still be struggling to get out of their maze.
So that's the Sunday editorial. Our take on an island community that continues to grow and evolve into something better. We have our challenges, but that's OK, because Guam is good.