Despite stellar vaccination rate, high COVID-19 fatalities and infection rates make Guam an interesting case study

To the government of Guam's credit, the island has achieved one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the entire country.
As of Oct. 17, a total of 122,240 or 89.69% of Guam's eligible population – those ages 12 and older – have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
This percentage includes 11,698 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12-17, and 110,542 fully vaccinated adults, according to data from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.
But beneath the vaccination campaign's success lie questions that remain unanswered.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a former adviser to the governor on COVID-19, is suggesting a study to investigate Guam's continuing COVID-19 infection and death rates despite the high vaccination numbers.
Guam's nearly 90% vaccination rate sets a high bar compared to the rest of the country.
The average full vaccination rate in the U.S. lags and has been at just about 66%.
But even with the robust vaccination in Guam, there are questions that raise concerns and we need a study, as Nguyen has suggested, to help us find the answers.
One question that has come up: Why is the vaccine efficacy period in Guam seemingly shorter? Based on the Public Health data, from Feb. 7 to Oct. 7, there have been 2,859 "breakthrough" cases among people who were fully vaccinated but still got infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The vaccines are supposed to last a good six to nine months but they have only lasted, on average, for four and 1/2 months for the 2,859 vaccinated Guamanians who still came down with COVID-19.
We have been told that the delta variant has pierced Guam's so-called herd immunity from COVID-19.
We are not questioning the push for vaccinations, because officials have said when you get vaccinated, there is a lesser chance of getting severely ill or dying from COVID-19.
Still, we need a study to find out – delta variant aside – why, after the vast majority of us got vaccinated, our death toll attributed to COVID-19 still went up, and we're seeing COVID-19 multiple deaths in one day. Our death toll this year spiked in September, ironically when more of us got vaccinated.
At the beginning of the year, we had our 123rd death.
Now, with almost all age-eligible Guamanians fully vaccinated, we have seen 100 additional deaths and there have been days when we see multiple deaths.
In August and September, Guam saw a high number of deaths including those who were dead on arrival at hospitals. In some cases, the people who died hadn't even known they had COVID-19, according to health officials in a previous press conference.
And even with our high vaccination rate, our number of COVID-19 cases has remained high – 113 on average a day or 11.7% over the past seven days.
And if you look at the hospitalizations, more than a third to half of the hospitalized are patients who have been vaccinated.
We are a community that does a very good job of following our local government's mask mandate.
So why do we have, despite a combination of high vaccination and generally widespread adherence to mask-wearing, COVID-19 cases in high numbers compared to some of the states where masks are optional and the vaccination compliance pales in comparison to ours?
We are a community of 160,000 people and we have seen 223 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Hawaii has reported 60 deaths per 100,000 people and the Aloha State has seen its tourism industry revived while ours still remains dormant.
And while there has been much focus on restrictions on community-centered public events, the data show the top two highest points of infection are No. 1, a household; and No. 2, the workplace. Community contacts fall below those two as the points of contact for those who got infected with COVID-19 in Guam.
The sooner, the better
Guam does make for an interesting study.
And we hope this will be done soon, perhaps by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or even by the University of Guam in conjunction with a health care-focused U.S. education institution.
The more answers we get, the better off we will be in our ability to protect our households and the people we love.
We hope the study will be launched soon.
As Dr. Nguyen said, this is not going to be the last surge.