Despite the $1.8B tourism industry's dormancy, $950M budget plan pretends it's business as usual

In the first quarter, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was still emerging in China, the government of Guam submitted a budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 which starts in October.
The economic forecast that came with the budget proposal states the COVID-19 pandemic was "considered a low risk for Guam. ... This is a new virus and although Guam is at a low risk this can change at any minute."
At the time this budget proposal was first submitted, no one on Guam had any clear grasp on the magnitude of this pandemic's ability to drag down our island economy.
This was the budget plan's rosy tourism forecast then, just before COVID arrived on Guam's shores: "Guam’s economy is progressing toward an increasingly expansionary trajectory continuing its modest growth in fiscal 2021. Tourism expenditures represent the largest share of the sources of funds flowing into the Guam economy." It further states the tourism portion of the island's economy has been quantified at $1.8 billion in 2016 alone and a further increase was projected in the years since.
"Increases in tourism expenditures, therefore, should positively impact revenue and employment primarily in tourism-support industries ... the Guam Visitors Bureau has projected an increase in tourist arrivals of 2.9%," the report adds.
Needless to say, all of that optimism is gone. Hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour shops and other businesses that cater primarily to tourists have been closed for nearly half of the year now. The $1.8 billion portion of the economy remains at a standstill.
So when the Guam Legislature passed a budget plan for fiscal 2021, less than two hours before Monday night's deadline, you'd think it would reflect the sign of the economic times. If a $1.8 billion portion of the island's more than $5 billion-a-year economy has been sidelined, the expectation is the administration and senators would wise up to be conservative in estimating how much will be available for the government of Guam to spend in the coming months to a year – at the very least.
The governor's pre-COVID budget initial proposal for the 2021 budget year that starts next month was at $916 million.
The Guam Legislature, by a vote of 15-2, passed a budget to spend at least $950 million.
There were speeches made by certain senators about the pandemic's impact on the economy, but the nearly billion-dollar spending plan they approved showed they don't quite grasp the hardships facing those who help turn the wheels of our tourism industry – the wheels are not turning. And they won't be for some time.
The governor was asked on Monday if she thought the local government would need to prepare for possible federal spending fatigue that could eventually slow down the flow of federal funds to Guam. The governor said, essentially: No. She's confident federal dollars will keep flowing.
More than $1.5 billion in federal funds, she said, has been committed to Guam. Of that, close to $1 billion is for the unemployment program. More than $139 million in economic impact payment checks to households has been released. As of June, 1,999 Guam small businesses received $194 million in federal paycheck protection program funds. The government of Guam received more than $130 million in federal CARES Act funding to help with GovGuam expenses. The Guam Economic Development Authority has released more than $14 million in federal grants to help out small businesses.
But as the tourism industry and nonessential businesses continue to be under shutdown, those federal funds are quickly drying up. Some small businesses have stated they have run out of steam. They can no longer afford rents, utilities and other payables that continue to accrue even when there is no income being generated.
While the government has benefitted from the income taxes withheld from unemployment checks – $324 million worth of unemployment benefit payouts so far have resulted in GovGuam's collection of $26 million in income taxes – it's not going to be enough to plug a hole when businesses who have not been allowed to open will no longer be able to pay the same amount of taxes they were paying before COVID-19 hit.
In the budget senators approved Monday night, $304 million in business privilege tax was projected to be collected in fiscal 2021. This budget year, the projection was around $315 million. Despite the dormancy of a $1.8 billion industry, GovGuam anticipates a decline in BPT tax revenue by a measly $11 million.
Optimism is good, but false optimism is something else.
The projected General Fund revenue in fiscal 2020 was $645 million, and that was before COVID hit Guam. The projection for fiscal 2021 funds that will be available in the government's main purse – the General Fund – is $630 million. A third of the economy has been stagnant for half of the year and GovGuam expects an adverse impact of just $10 million.
The following are some of the proposed big-ticket expenses in GovGuam's spending plan for fiscal 2021 – it remains to be seen if there will be enough money for all of them; and if the cash collections fall severely short of the projections, what goes on the chopping block first?
• $207M – Guam Department of Education
• $125M – tax refunds
• $96M – debt payments
• $34M – Guam Police Department
• $31.5M – Guam Fire Department
• $33M – retiree medical, dental, and life insurance
• $29M – Judiciary of Guam
• $27M – Department of Corrections
• $26M – University of Guam
• $16M – Guam Community College
• $15.9M – Guam Solid Waste Authority
• $14M – Office of the Attorney General
• $11M – Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency
• $10.7M – charter schools
• $9M – Mayors’ Council of Guam, mayors’ offices
• $7M – retirees’ supplemental annuity benefits
• $7.6M – Guam Legislature
• $6M – Office of the Governor
• $6.4M – Guam Visitors Bureau
• $5.8M – Public Defender's Office
• $5M – Department of Youth Affairs
• $5M – streetlights payment to Guam Power Authority
• $3.6M – Department of Parks and Recreation
• $3M – Guam Department of Labor
• $3M – Department of Land Management
• $3.5M – Medicare premiums for retirees
• $2.9M – Guam Regional Transit Authority
• $2.4M – Office of Technology
• $2M – Department of Chamorro Affairs
• $1.3M – Office of Public Accountability
• $1.6M – Guam Election Commission
• $1.2M – Chamorro Land Trust Commission