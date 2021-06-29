There's more than $600 million that the government of Guam will be able to spend out of the generosity of the federal government. The federal government has provided, or committed to provide, nearly $2.5 billion to help our island get through this COVID-19 pandemic.
A big chunk of that money has gone to GovGuam's pandemic response on health care spending as well as the nearly billion-dollar unemployment benefits program that did not exist on Guam before COVID-19 hit our shores.
Now, as the pandemic is winding down, at least for Guam and at least for now, the money flow from the federal government is slowing down. Soon, the federal government could turn off that financial aid stream.
But GovGuam still has more than $600 million that it can spend.
And the sooner we, the public, will see the details on the proposed spending for that money, the better for our community.
As officials have previously said, this might be one of the last times in a long time that we will get this magnitude of financial assistance from the federal government.
We hope that the $600 million-plus plan will be shared to the public – even in draft form.
It only makes for good governance when the governor and her administration will allow the public to see the plan even before it becomes finalized.
Transparency is a good thing.
We also hope the administration will make good on the commitment to pay the RISE Act, which provides for direct, one-time cash relief to island residents. It will be sorely needed now that other pandemic-relief programs are coming to an end. Funding for the third Economic Impact Payment for Guam is nearly tapped out. Many may have already spent it.
The federally funded food distribution programs are also coming to an end.
It's very likely that our community will see federal financial aid dry up before the over 20,000 jobs tied to the tourism industry are fully restored.
The tourism industry is reopening but it is not expected to surge to pre-pandemic levels any time soon.
There will be lean days ahead before tourism booms again.
The reality is people will still need help. The governor's announcement last week to subsidize the wages for newly hired workers, up to a certain amount, is a welcome move.
We need more of these solutions.
Solutions that are people-centric can only help our community rise up.