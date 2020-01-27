Did GovGuam get a good deal by paying $1.5M for right to lease land and its termite-infested building?

On Oct. 10, 2019, a purchase agreement to buy a 50-year leasehold interest in a piece of land encompassing 3,883 square meters with a termite-infested building that once housed the Legislature was signed on behalf of the government of Guam.
By the signature of Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, this agreement to buy the leasehold right on the property with a price tag of $1.5 million became a done deal in October 2019.
But that price tag isn’t the only cost.
In addition to paying for the leasehold interest, the ground lease requires a monthly payment of $6,366 a month up to October 2021 when the lease escalates 10% every five years. Clearly, it’s not outright ownership of property so GovGuam will continue to make payments on the ground lease.
Money was supposed to pay for a homeless shelter
GovGuam actually committed to using a total of $2.5 million on “buying” the leasehold right on this property, courtesy of money provided for it by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The federal government approved this grant during the Calvo administration, which made a case for the federal money to provide a place for the homeless to sleep at night and to shower so that they hopefully will have a way to get ready to face every day finding a job or keeping employed.
The seller of the leasehold right to this property is Taihong Corporation Guam, which is owned by Taiwan-based shareholders. Taihong was the landlord to the Guam Legislature for decades until senators relocated a few years ago to the Guam Congress Building. After having spent decades renting from Taihong, the senators were smart in deciding to relocate by spending money on land the government owns. The Legislature now occupies the rehabilitated Guam Legislature Building which has become a nice landmark in Hagåtña.
A safe place for homeless manamko’, mothers and kids to sleep
The homeless shelter plan would have allowed homeless senior citizens and women who have minor children a safer place to stay. They wouldn’t have been exposed to the elements if this night shelter came into use. The intended use of that money to create a homeless shelter was widely publicized as a prerequisite to the use of federal funds.
But instead of sticking to that plan, the administration of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio has decided to use the money to consolidate government offices that help people with disabilities and jobseekers. They will be relocated from their current locations.
We all have seen that our homeless tend to congregate in Hagåtña. They occupy spots frequented by tourists, including Skinner Plaza and the pavilions at Paseo de Susana. They bring their meager belongings in cardboard boxes and trash bags. They put clotheslines at these tourist spots.
Now the new administration has decided a better use of Uncle Sam’s money is to move government agencies that already function in existing offices.
Was this the best deal GovGuam could get?
The seller of this leasehold interest in the old Guam Legislature building, which has been owned by Taihong Corporation Guam for decades, got a good deal.
GovGuam agreed to purchase the leasehold interest in an “as-is” condition, meaning it accepts the building with all of its flaws. And GovGuam also agreed to fork out the money for repairs, including to replace termite-damaged wood and termite-treat other wood.
GovGuam agreed to put in a nonrefundable down payment of $350,000 so the landlord could begin the renovations with government money before the old, disused building is handed over.
There are many questions to ask about this deal. Could GovGuam have better spent the money on existing government land? Should GovGuam have used the building for the homeless as originally intended?
With $2.5 million in cash, was this the best deal GovGuam could get? If moving existing offices for people with disabilities and veterans to a new, “one-stop” location is the new priority, did GovGuam shop around for better deals on existing offices for the Office of Veterans Affairs, Guam Department of Labor Job Assistance Center, Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities and others?
Administraion asks Interior for $1.5M more, for northern homeless shelter
In letting Interior know of the change of plan, the governor’s office also asked the federal government to provide $1.5 million of new funding toward a homeless shelter in northern Guam. It’s still not clear if Interior will fork out more cash to help Guam’s homeless.
“The overarching goal, in addition to providing a one-stop location for important services, is to meaningfully continue our effort to revitalize our capital city of Hagåtña,” the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration wrote to the federal government in March 2019.
Is providing our homeless neighbors with shelter not part of revitalizing Hagåtña?