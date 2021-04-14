Discovery of ancestral remains should not be treated with secrecy

In July 2015, a moving ceremony was held to rebury the remains of 10 Guam ancestors who lived in the 1400s.
The ancestral remains were discovered during the earth-digging for the construction of the Layon landfill in Inalåhan, and the remains were moved to a new memorial site along Dandan Road.
A traditional CHamoru ceremony, including prayers and chants, preceded the reburial of the ancestral remains at the memorial site in the moving, solemn tribute more than five years ago.
There was no visible controversy in how the remains were reburied, a bit farther from the site where the landfill now sits. The ancestors, according to the memorial plaque, once farmed the land near where they were found in their initial graves.
There was no protest expressing outrage over how the ancestors' remains were treated during the Layon landfill project discovery. It should be noted that the federal court, under the hawkish watch of District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, saw to it that the Layon landfill project and related activities are done the right way as part of a federal receivership over the local government's management of solid waste.
More recent discovery touches off controversy
We bring up the 2015 reburial ceremony in light of the recent secrecy and controversy surrounding the discovery of another set of ancestral remains this time at the construction site of facilities for the nearly 5,000 Marines who will be relocated to Guam from Okinawa.
At first, the government of Guam officials and the military would not even confirm the discovery of the ancestral remains.
With the governor's recent stance, this has changed. And she deserves credit for the move to transparency.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently urged Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the acting state historic preservation officer on Guam, to disclose what the latter knows about the ancestral remains that were found in the Marine Corps base project site in Dededo.
Carlotta Leon Guerrero previously took a stance that "the authority to disclose such records belongs to the U.S. Department of Defense or the Department of the Interior."
Last week, the governor wrote to Carlotta Leon Guerrero: "I urge you to share any information that you may have about the discoveries to the extent permissible under the law."
With the governor's signal for disclosure, we, the public, ultimately learned this: An archeologist for the military provided a preliminary report that documents the discovery of 12 remains of Guam ancestors from the Latte Period at the site of the Marine Corps base construction. These ancestors probably used their teeth as tools and they chewed betel nut, according to the preliminary report.
We also now know from the disclosure of information last week that on Nov. 4, 2020, a ceremony was held at the site of the discovery of the ancestral remains and several Guam government representatives were there. The event was attended by the governor, Carlotta Leon Guerrero, GovGuam archaeologist John Mark Joseph, historic preservationist Joe Garrido, and Vera Topasna from the governor's office's Community Defense Liaison Office. Rear Adm. John Menoni and Col. Bradley M. Magrath, the first base commander of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, were among military representatives at the ceremony.
All the efforts to keep this discovery and the ensuing ceremony hushed only fueled the fire from the people who are against the military's development of the Marine Corps base and other issues related to the military.
There is a way to move forward when the remains of Guam ancestors from more than a thousand years ago are found as part of the development of Guam within the military fences or on civilian grounds. The Department of Defense already is providing $12 million for the planning, design, construction, and commissioning of a new Guam Cultural Repository for artifacts that will be unearthed during the military construction projects.
Finding a delicate balance
A proper reburial ceremony, in keeping with the local traditions to pay respect to the dead, just like the 2015 tribute in Dandan, should be embraced and shared with the public.
Many people share the ideals of patriotism and supporting efforts to keep our island and the nation secure.
Most Guam residents understand the delicate balance between respecting and preserving the legacy of our ancestors and taking a path forward with the development of facilities for national security – and for Guam's economic security with respect to the civilian projects.
There is no need to keep the discovery of Guam's ancestral remains a secret.
If anything, Guam's younger generations should have more opportunities to learn more about them.