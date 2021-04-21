At the rate proposals are being made on how to spend the $664 million in direct pandemic assistance from the federal government to the government of Guam, the amount might get depleted sooner than when GovGuam can recover from diminished revenue collections.
When the island's tourism industry tanked, it wiped out the on-island spending of more than 1.5 million tourists in a year. That was a $1.38 billion loss to the local economy, according to a December 2020 economic report from the University of Guam.
GovGuam expects to receive the $664 million from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The local government is waiting for further guidance on what rules or strings will be attached to this pot of money.
GovGuam has two years to spend the money before it expires, so there is no need to proceed with haste on how the money should be spent.
While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration is waiting for the guidelines on what the $664 million can be used for, there is already a growing list of wants and wishes for this money.
The governor wants to use this funding source to kickstart the development of a new public hospital and health center. This alone could take a $300 million bite out of the total, which means if this idea will get the federal government's OK, just a little more than half of the amount will remain.
But there are more "wants," plans and proposals for this money.
More recently, the Judiciary of Guam's leadership has expressed hope it could get help out of the $664 million to stave off reduced workweeks and possibly fund pay raises for its personnel.
The Guam Economic Development Authority is seeking $37.8 million to help more pandemic-hit small businesses.
The Guam Visitors Bureau is hoping for at least $18 million for upgrades to Matapang Beach Park in Tumon Bay.
Certain senators have urged the governor to use this funding source to pay out the local law called Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, which was passed last year. The RISE Act promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint income tax filers to help them cope with the financial struggles in this COVID-19 pandemic.
The list goes on.
"While we await for additional federal guidance on how the moneys can be spent, my administration is formulating a spending plan that will deliver the immediate relief to struggling families, stabilize government operations, and charts a course for economic recovery," the governor wrote on April 19 to Speaker Therese Terlaje.
The governor wants to meet with senators "to discuss your priorities and ideas to rebuild a stronger Guam and work together to incorporate them into a comprehensive summary once federal guidance is received."
And prior to this meeting, the governor is asking the senators to send a list of collective priorities by April 30.
It's encouraging to see this gesture of openness.
What needs to happen next is for their discussions to be open to the public for input.