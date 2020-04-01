Six feet apart.
That's the minimum distance we should keep from others at stores, bank lines, post offices, and other establishments and public places that are still open.
But for some reason, many people are still choosing to ignore this important safety guideline.
This is a personal responsibility each of us must take to heart. This is a huge but unavoidable responsibility business establishments and government entities that are still open should tirelessly enforce.
In just a few weeks, the loss of two lives and the nearly 60 Guam residents that have shown positive results for COVID-19 – out of a little more than 400 tested – tells a lot about how our numbers could skyrocket if we had more test kits available for all who need or ask to be tested. And we haven't yet seen testing for all who may have had contact with people who recently traveled overseas and stateside.
Guam has just seen the beginning of the community spread of this pneumonia-like disease.
It's dangerous to fall into complacency or overconfidence at this point.
This pandemic isn't going to go away in weeks. We're going to need to follow the precautionary measures for a while.
President Donald Trump has extended the federal social distancing rules up to the end of April.
'A long-term battle'
On Tuesday, World Health Organization representatives held a video conference with nearly 100 journalists from the Western Pacific and Asia, and the message from WHO was clear.
Dr. Takeshi Kasai, Western Pacific regional director for WHO, said the end date for this fight is uncertain. Tuesday marked the 100th day since COVID-19 started to spread. And WHO debunked statements that COVID-19 might be quicker to disperse in warm, tropical areas. There isn't any scientific evidence to support that assertion, according to WHO.
"We still don't know how long the COVID-19 fight will continue. There are people around the world 24/7 – they're doing their best to fight this COVID-19, but it's unlikely that this virus will disappear next week or even next month, and I'm now using this opportunity to send a message that this battle is going to be a long-term battle," Kasai said.
"We wanted every country to respond according to their situations ... but prepare also for a large-scale community outbreak."
Taking precautions, he said, buys time in suppressing the virus spread.
Three stages
There are three main stages of the spread, according to WHO.
In the first stage, a country or area has a small number of persons with the virus and they are linked to travel, or the patients are people who have recently traveled.
The second stage, according to WHO, is that very soon afterward, areas begin to see people with the virus who cannot be linked to travel. The second and middle phase is called the "local transmission."
The third phase involves large-scale community transmission, and this is when it will be difficult to identify patients in clusters and link people because the transmission has become widespread.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday evening again urged people to stay put.
But based on how closely people were seen lining up at a local bank's headquarters and post offices recently, the message has yet to sink in for many.
"I cannot stress this enough: Stay home and practice social distancing. You may be tired of hearing this, but it needs to be said, understood and practiced by everyone," she said Monday evening.
It's clear from WHO and our own local officials' announcements that we haven't seen the worst of the virus spread yet.
What will it take for all of us to listen?