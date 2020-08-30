Do we have a plan, yet?

When COVID-19 reached Guam’s shores in March, it cut off the anchor of life as we knew it. And without a sail to help us navigate through this pandemic we are at the mercy of the ebb and flow of positive case numbers.
While many people continue to practice social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands, the question of where or what the government’s plan is to help the community hasn’t been answered. Instead, it seems we are always waiting for others to step in to bail us out.
The Guam Pandemic Plan Review meeting on March 4, organized by Department of Public Health and Social Services, and attended by dozens of local, federal and military organizations, showed officials in a frenzy to determine Guam’s plan should the novel coronavirus reach Guam’s shores.
The existing Guam Pandemic Influenza Plan, revised in 2008, was being rebooted for 2020. It already provided a guideline to follow should an influenza or other infectious disease outbreak occur.
The existing plan outlined:
• community containment measures;
• medical surge contingencies;
• disease surveillance and detection in human populations;
• health care;
• emergency medical services;
• vaccine and antiviral delivery;
• community education campaigns and risk communication activities;
• mass fatality management.
The government, it seemed, was fashioning a sail, ensuring we had something help guide us forward and through — from what we could see in other countries and economies — would be rough waters.
Guam was COVID-19 free at the time and we didn’t know for how long but officials were determined to plot the best way forward when that would no longer be the case.
"We are going to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told participants.
One of the options discussed was to use the Skilled Nursing Unit to accommodate patients ill with COVID-19. A month later, patients at the SNU were transferred to a nonprofit facility to ensure they are safe as the SNU is opened to COVID-19 patients.
DPHSS announced it had started hiring nurses and there was a plan for the government to hire more, not just for their agency, but for Guam Memorial Hospital, which has had a nursing shortage for years.
Two of the largest issues: bed capacity and the medical staff to go with it seemed to be addressed.
Indeed, there were some long discussions and there was hope.
Then COVID-19 landed on Guam.
We didn’t have enough tests. In a recent interview, Dr. Janna Manglona noted that Guam had 20 test kits at the time that could test 20 people. The United States was still trying to figure out what tests worked and when they could be sent to states and territories. Luckily, at the time, there were few people sick enough to require hospitalization.
Officials warned us that would change.
Numbers have waxed and waned and this latest increase is now threatening to overrun our medical capacity.
That shouldn’t have been too much of an issue if we’d kept to a plan.
Five months into the pandemic and faced with our second wave and our SNU with a 54-bed capacity can’t be used because the repairs for the air conditioning unit have been stuck in procurement.
And only a week or so ago did the government start procurement process for a tent hospital that could take months get to Guam - if not longer.
And when it does arrive, what nurses and doctors will watch over the patients in light of the still existing nursing shortfall?
Additionally, on the issues of community containment, disease surveillance and detection, and medical surge contingencies, we seem to be struggling to figure out five months after the plan was supposed to have been fashioned.
The government, at last count, had just over 50 contact tracers, even though it warned that we would see a surge in COVID-19 numbers. And while we have thousands of test kits being flown in to the island, it seems we don’t have enough in terms of lab capacity to test the samples being collected or to let people know what their test results are.
And that’s scary.
Especially for those who have been staying at home, wearing their masks and social distancing when out in public, and washing their hands at every opportunity.
It’s understandable that there was confusion and chaos when COVID-19 first landed on our shores. The whole world was still studying the virus and trying to figure out ways to contain it.
But having been armed with the knowledge that a surge was anticipated, there should have been more done to help us face it five months later.
Instead, Guamanians are stuck with the choice of staying home and avoiding the outside world, or going into the world and trying to eke out a living in a faltering economy.
And what’s disheartening is the people in the latter category, those who are speaking out because they need to work and they need to open their businesses in order to survive are being vilified instead of helped - but that’s a matter for another editorial.
In the words of one reader: “There is no excuse for claiming we are caught by surprise by what happened this month... getting prepared for it after the fact is a darn shame.”