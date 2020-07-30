Do we want to continue to condone gambling parlors, or aim to be better as a community?

Guam senators Wednesday heard public input on Bill 226, legislation that would put an end to the continued use of gambling machines in gambling parlors that dot the island.
Gambling machine operators had been told recently their licenses will either be revoked or not renewed in light of the new Superior Court ruling that the government regulations that were used to issue licenses for electronic gambling machines are invalid.
Despite the Department of Revenue and Taxation decision not to issue gaming licenses – and even with Judge Arthur Barcinas’ decision – some gambling parlors are still open today.
The operators of the game rooms that are still open contend their horse race gambling machines or other types of machines are not subject to the electronic gaming machine ban.
Bill 226, sponsored by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, would change that.
Her legislation would ban the machines that are still in operation today on Guam.
The legislation, if enacted into law, would also forbid the importation of slot machines, video poker machines, video horse or greyhound machines, pachinko, and similar devices that promise winnings, payouts or malfunction refunds, the bill states.
As expected, certain gambling parlor owners showed up to testify, some of them enumerating the “benefits” of their businesses, such as $4 million in gross receipts tax payments to the local government every year, $7 million in annual payroll for 300-plus gambling parlor employees, and local purchases of goods and services.
Gambling business owners listed other numbers to make a case that their businesses contribute to the local economy. But to put the dollars they bring into context, those numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to the multibillion-dollar tourism industry or defense spending on the island which employ tens of thousands.
What the gambling operators did not bring up, of course, is the downside.
Gambling addiction hurts families and communities.
Jackie Arriola Marati, of Keep Guam Good, testified that gambling-related social problems compete for meager government resources that should go toward health care and public education.
There’s a reason video poker machines were banned from Guam many years ago. The toll on families was getting heavier and heavier. Children were being neglected. Families were starving because of gambling addiction in the household.
In Bill 226, the vice speaker brings back to the forefront an issue that has been in the midst of our community and which some elected officials have really not dealt with – some of them opting to look the other way.
There was an attempt to “wag the dog” away from the legislative attention on the gambling problem. An argument was raised by Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane, also at the public hearing, that the stray-dogs problem and the illegal trash dumping problem should have been the priority over the gambling issue.
With all due respect to Matanane, throwing more problems into a discussion on an existing problem doesn’t make the first problem go away.
Bill 226 offers a chance for Guamanians to reexamine our values as a community and determine what we want to be, as a community, moving forward.
For a few million dollars a year in economic benefit, is it worth allowing the gambling loopholes to remain open?
Perhaps we should listen to a former meth and gambling addict of more than 20 years – Jesse Mendiola.
“These game rooms, yes, they generate a lot of funds, but they are a breeding ground, like mosquitoes, for drug and criminal activity,” Mendiola said at the hearing.
People lose their homes and families get torn apart over gambling addictions, he said.
“Yeah, game rooms provide revenue for Guam, but it also steals a lot of souls.”
These words are worthy of reflection.