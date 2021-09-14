Several people over the past week have been brought to Guam hospitals too late to be revived as the more aggressive COVID-19 delta variant deals our community a devastating setback.
The delta variant causes the unvaccinated to get sick more severely and more COVID-19-linked deaths were among Guam residents who haven't been immunized against the virus that causes the disease, local officials said.
Even with a very high vaccination rate – about 113,000 Guam residents or nearly 83% of the age-eligible have been vaccinated – the delta variant has set us back from strides made earlier this year when the vaccines were first rolled out for the masses.
From the latest infection rates and fatalities, the pandemic has made a turn for the worse in our community in some ways. Last week, we saw positive tests at a rate of about 200 to 300 in a day, from a handful just a few months ago.
On Sept. 8, four deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported from Naval Hospital Guam.
Five days later, on Monday, the government of Guam confirmed eight people died of COVID-19-linked deaths over the weekend. And another fatality earlier this month has also been linked to COVID-19.
In less than a week, Guam's death toll increased by more than a dozen, to the new total of 168 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to GovGuam on Monday.
Despite the vaccination success, our island has not been freed from the grip of this pandemic.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, said the governor.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero emphasized that vaccination can reduce the number of people getting severely sick or dying.
"Most of the people that are in ICU are not vaccinated. Most of the people that are on the ventilators are not ... We're seeing dead-on-arrivals that are not vaccinated and we've seen longer duration of hospital cases (among patients who are) not vaccinated so my point is we have tools that we are already using to protect our people as much as we can and to balance also some kind of normalcy in our lives," the governor said, in part, during a press conference Monday afternoon.
We all are familiar with the three things that are easy to do to help keep the COVID-19 spread from getting worse: Proper mask-wearing that fully covers the nose; frequent hand-sanitizing or washing; and keeping a safe distance of at least 6 feet from people outside of your household.
So if your household is doing all of the above and has been vaccinated, and somehow the delta variant still has pierced your shield, there are some critically life-saving actions that can be taken as shared in Monday's press conference with the governor and health officials.
If someone has had difficulty breathing and is experiencing fatigue over five days, they need to get medical help immediately, according to health officials.
Some of the patients who were brought to hospitals – dead on arrival – lost oxygen levels to a point of total failure before they could get medical help, officials said.
Dr. Joleen Aguon, with GMH, was one of the officials who highly suggested getting a small gadget – called pulse oximeter – that measures the level of oxygen in a person.
Any oxygen level below 95 should prompt people to get medical help, health officials said.
Silent hypoxia
There are also times when someone's breathing does not offer clues that they are losing oxygen to dangerous levels, in a phenomenon called silent hypoxia.
Silent hypoxia is a condition when oxygen levels in the body are abnormally low, which can irreparably damage vital organs if gone undetected for too long, according to a study by Boston University biomedical engineers on what causes this phenomenon.
"Despite experiencing dangerously low levels of oxygen, many people infected with severe cases of COVID-19 sometimes show no symptoms of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Hypoxia’s ability to quietly inflict damage is why it’s been coined 'silent,'" according to the university in an article about the study, written by Jessica Colarossi.
If a pulse oximeter is not within reach, people are advised to get medical help immediately.
Public Health advises those who are in health distress to call 911. Public Health clinics can also help people who need to check their oxygen levels.