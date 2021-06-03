There's a lot of money at stake – close to $1 billion – from just one federal law alone to help the government of Guam and the public it serves cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government of Guam is receiving more than $600 million.
The Guam Department of Education is receiving $287 million.
These are just examples. And these amounts are being provided under the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law just a few months ago.
Well-meaning Guam elected officials would want to make sure the process to discuss and decide the best use of these funds - based on the greatest community benefit and biggest impact – is done in a very public way.
There is no reason why taxpayer-paid officials would be hesitant to release a plan on how these funds would be spent at various levels of the process – from the draft phase to the final version and some phases in between.
But we, the public, have heard that we don't need to see the full, though tentative, plan just yet because releasing it would be, as one elected official said, premature. Federal guidance for how to spend the money has been released - but GovGuam is waiting for the answers to questions that governors in other jurisdictions have raised.
"I've read the guidance," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters Monday. "I'm hoping it's not going to be a lot of big changes, I don't think so. But there were questions that were raised by other ... governors. So I think they're trying to address that."
Interim final rules for spending money under the American Rescue Plan have been released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but the governor said she will wait until a public comment period is finished and any resulting changes are announced before finalizing her administration's budget for the aid package.
The governor said previously she might use $300 million to jump-start the development of a new public hospital, $30 million for a locally authorized cash-relief program under the RISE Act, and $28 million for the tourism industry's recovery, among other uses.
There's still a lot of money left that the public needs to get apprised of, even if the plan is tentative.
In the meantime, the Legislature has scheduled a public hearing for June 4 at 11 a.m. to discuss senators' proposed funding priorities for the same pot of money. The governor has asserted she does not need legislative approval to spend the more than $600 million in federal money.
In an ideal scenario, the senators and the executive branch would be working together, openly, deciding how to apportion the money for the greatest public benefit.
And the public should be allowed to listen in and see every step of the way rather than saying the spending plan cannot be fully released because it is not yet final or that the federal regulations await clarification from other governors.
A recent meeting between some senators and the governor and the lieutenant governor was not made public. It was out of the public's earshot, behind closed doors.
The same ideals for full transparency should also be expected in the decision-making process for the $287 million the Guam Department of Education will be receiving from the federal government.
What we are getting, at best, are partial disclosures. GDOE plans to buy possibly $20 million worth of classroom desks and chairs and pay for $150 million in "capital improvement projects" which we hope will replace decades-old classrooms, hallways and corridors that were meant to be temporary - that flood or leave students soaked when it rains. About $49 million will go to charter schools and private schools, which also needs to be broken down for the public as to which schools will get what amounts and itemized as to what each private or charter school intends to use the money on.
What we don't want to see is all this money from Uncle Sam getting divvied up through "emergency," noncompetitive deals to political friends, and friends in high places – with little regard for what the public needs the most.
And in determining the greatest public need and benefit, the public would have to be able to weigh in in a meaningful way.
These funds might be the last chance for our community to see the federal government this generous for a while.
We want the funds and the opportunity to use them to create the greatest impact islandwide and for it not to be squandered.
Full public transparency is not a lot to ask – unless elected officials are playing the same old games we've seen before when deals were made first and then disclosed occurred after the fact.