Double pay should be repaid by those who stayed home or weren't supposed to receive it

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested many island residents' resilience, particularly the more than 20,000 in Guam's private sector who saw their jobs vanish or their paychecks reduced because their employers were struggling or are in a fight for economic survival.
The suffering among private sector workers and the households they support has been well documented in multiple reporting by The Guam Daily Post.
It has also been pointed out that for GovGuam payroll-reliant households, the pandemic has not meant financial suffering.
And now, thanks to the Office of Public Accountability and its recent audit findings, we have a clearer understanding that some of the people in GovGuam's payroll have not only weathered the economic storm brought on by the pandemic, but it has also become a financial windfall to some of them as well.
We're not talking about first responders, educators and health care front-liners who we believe deserve the additional pay they received for the work they do and for risking their lives and those of their families by doing their jobs.
We're talking about officials and employees who received double pay when they should not have been given that much extra compensation, especially if they were simply staying home.
Many Guam residents longing to see some level of accountability have been left with head-shaking moments and questions about what goes on in the minds of the government officials who make these decisions, the kind of officials who, despite their public roles, are not mindful of the circumstances of many others.
If it's any consolation to the public who may feel it's unfair for a two-tier economic class within Guam's workforce to exist, at least Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's office is trying to hold some government entities and decision-makers accountable.
The audit Cruz and his accountability auditors released Tuesday put a spotlight on some of the payroll expenses GovGuam incurred while the island was in a daze in the early months of the pandemic last year.
The audit particularly questioned the double pay the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority granted to all of their managers and personnel.
Even those who stayed home, under a "telework" status, were paid double pay.
"We questioned the double pay given to GWA and GPA employees. GPA’s Authority Policy on a Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan stated that personnel teleworking shall be compensated at their regular pay and essential personnel on duty would earn regular pay and overtime on hours beyond the 40-hour workweek. GPA did not follow their policy," the audit report released Tuesday states.
The audit also questioned the $1 million double pay compensated to GWA employees and, on top of the cash, the $503,234 in compensatory leave credits granted to GWA personnel.
The Office of Public Accountability's audit recommended that the Office of the Attorney General:
• Review the circumstances surrounding the application of the double pay provision for GPA and GWA, and determine if reimbursement is necessary for employees who received the double pay; and
• Review the circumstances surrounding the application of the compensatory leave credits for GWA and determine if reimbursement is necessary for employees who received this benefit.
It's important to note GPA and GWA were not able to use federal pandemic funds to pay for double pay.
This means the power and water agencies used funding they could have used for other purposes that would benefit ratepayers, such as to make their services more efficient and maybe less costly.
GPA and GWA singlehandedly eclipsed the COVID-19-related differential pay spending of any agency or department in the government of Guam, including those that are at the front line.
Most agencies also opted for the more sensible differential pay – unlike the very generous doubling of pay at GPA and GWA.
The audit found:
• $2 million was spent for the 25% differential pay for 26 departments and agencies, with the Guam Fire Department, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and Guam Police Department as the top three utilizers of the 25% differential pay; and
• $933,000 in 15% differential pay was utilized as a way to incentivize people who worked in 29 departments and agencies, with GMH, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Guam Department of Education as the top three entities that used this incentive for front-liners. For the workers of these government entities, a 15% differential pay is justified, perhaps not enough for what they've done in this pandemic.
We commend GFD, GPD, GDOE and GMH for showing spending restraints even when they were aware of the double pay GPA and GWA were giving out.
Health care front-liners, first responders and educators provide crucial services in this pandemic, and we commend them and believe they more than deserve their differential pay.
The governor, lieutenant governor and senators didn't get extra pay in this pandemic, but there were others who received extra compensation – even when they held elected positions or are political appointees.
The elected public auditor is asking the AG's office to look into this matter as well.
While the OPA hasn't named names, as it has traditionally avoided naming people in audit findings, the AG's office has the power to know who they are and review whether the money they were not supposed to receive should be returned.
It seems straightforward: Double pay should be repaid by those who were not supposed to receive it.