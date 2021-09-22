Newly compiled data on the 40 most recent deaths linked to COVID-19 can help guide individuals and families who are still weighing whether they should get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
They also can consider the data if they're still on the fence about whether an elderly member of the household should get immunized.
The delta variant, which can spread rapidly, can cause severe illness and has claimed dozens of lives on the island this month alone.
It has taken a heavy toll among the middle-aged and the elderly who have not been vaccinated, according to Public Health data.
The average age of COVID-19 patients who were dead on arrival at local hospitals was 64, according to data shared by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky.
Of the 40 recent deaths, the majority of the patients – 24 – were dead on arrival at island hospitals, according to the data.
Among the 24 patients who had died before reaching a hospital, the vast majority did not have a history of having been vaccinated against COVID-19. One of the 24 was vaccinated, but also had underlying health concerns.
For the rest of the recent deaths, five of 15 who died had been vaccinated.
The patients who were dead on arrival tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they died or immediately afterward, implying that neither they nor anyone else knew they were infected, according to Public Health.
Half of the 24 patients who were dead on arrival had known health concerns. There wasn't enough information for the rest of the patients who were pronounced dead on arrival at hospitals to indicate whether they had other preexisting medical conditions, according to Public Health.
The vast majority - 21 – of the 24 recent patients who were pronounced dead on arrival at hospitals had cardiac arrests.
Half of the 15 patients who were alive and subsequently died at island hospitals had shortness of breath or other respiratory distress when they were admitted, according to Public Health.
Of the patients who were pronounced dead on arrival, 75% were men.
Of the patients who were admitted, 60% were women.
The patients who were dead on arrival and whose ethnicities were known were mostly Filipinos.
Six Filipinos, four CHamorus, one CHamoru-Filipino and one African-American were pronounced dead on arrival. Ethnicities were not known for 12 of the patients who were pronounced dead on arrival.
Diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and lung disease were among the health concerns of the recent COVID-19 fatalities on Guam.
The biggest takeaway from the recently compiled data on COVID-19-related deaths, Pobutsky said, is that people should get vaccinated.
And the elderly should get 100% vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 because of the aggressive nature of the delta variant, she added.
The delta variant, unfortunately, is extra dangerous for people, she said.