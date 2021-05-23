DPHSS' budget request falls $17M short

It’s more than perplexing why the Department of Public Health and Social Services would submit a budget proposal that falls short of their actual need.
The shortfall isn’t just by a few dollars. Not even a few million. The agency’s request for fiscal 2022 falls short of operational needs by $17.8 million.
DPHSS officials said they hope American Rescue Plan funding will cover what's needed beyond their appropriation request.
That request, shared during a public hearing last week, was a surprise to Speaker Therese Terlaje and other senators.
"You should be asking for what you need," Terlaje said. "That's just perplexing to me. I can't understand it. We can't count on ARP funds, that it's going to be allocated to Public Health."
Indeed the federal guidelines haven’t been finalized. On Friday, about a day after the public hearing, Adelup announced that they received $553 million in the American Rescue Plan. However, they’ve yet to finalize what the funds will be used for – likely because they’re still waiting for federal guidance.
“We continue to examine the interim guidance that will likely change after the comment period ends and feedback is incorporated into the final guidance. Meanwhile, we are assessing our local aid programs to build upon, such as the Guam Small Business Pandemic Grant Program and the Small Business Rent Assistance Grant Program,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “We are considering expanding other existing programs to help more people and creating new ones to provide additional aid and improve public services.”
What’s even more astounding is DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said the department does not yet have confirmation for the ARP funding. He said they did submit a request to the Office of the Governor.
Why risk being able to provide essential services to people – many of whom rely on DPHSS for everything from welfare and supplemental food funds, to daily delivery of food to senior citizens, to marriage and birth certificates. And that doesn’t even include their most recent missions of navigating the community through this COVID-19 pandemic and getting COVID-19 documents to assist Guamanians who are traveling.
DPHSS has a variety of specific missions tied to its overall responsibilities of health and social services, among them are care for senior citizens, which has one of the highest shortfalls in the requested budget at $7 million. The Senior Citizens Division, according to DPHSS, has operational cost of about $13 million but they only asked for $6.2 million.
Public Welfare has the second highest shortfall in terms of operational budget needs versus what was requested.
The other areas impacted by DPHSS’ reduced request are in the DPHSS divisions of General Administration, Environmental Health, Public Health.
It’s unclear to the public why DPHSS would bank on ARP funds which haven’t been approved for their use.
It’s also still unclear what specifically the governor plans to do with the federal funds. Senators said they were told they’d receive a spending plan, or at least a list of the priorities, for the $553 million plus additional funds that takes the grand total to just over $600 million. Apparently they haven’t received a list.
So what was DPHSS’ reasoning for the reduced budget request? Is there discussion behind closed doors regarding the expenditure of federal funds that even our elected senators aren’t privy to?
That’s more than perplexing. That’s a huge concern for residents who had hoped their elected officials were finally working together to get our island and our economy back on track and help thousands of families back on their feet.