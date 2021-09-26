DPHSS releases guidelines for back to school

Guidelines regarding the return to school as well as forms exempting students and school staff from COVID-19 vaccinations for medical and religious reasons were just made available by Department of Public Health and Social Services on Saturday.
This follows the return to face-to-face learning by a number of private schools last week, and the return to campus for more than 26,000 public school students.
The guidance memos offer some good information that parents may want to know, including the ability to get religious or medical exemptions from vaccination policy, or understanding that random testing will be required at schools.
According to the memos, 10% of the student population has to be tested every other week within 90 days of implementing their testing plan. A consent form will be sent home that would allow the schools to screen and test students for COVID-19. It also explains the process of how parents can revoke consent if they initially granted it but then changed their minds.
The memos also note what happens if students, teachers or staff are “identified on campus as having symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”
Particularly important are the requirements should a student test positive and close contacts are identified. In that situation, parents of close contacts or the employees themselves are notified and, if not vaccinated, will have to quarantine for 10 days and not report to school.
If a person is vaccinated, or was diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 90 days and are asymptomatic, then they won’t need to quarantine. However, if vaccinated, should get tested three to five days after exposure even if the student doesn’t have symptoms. If they test positive they have to isolate for the period required by DPHSS.
These are policies that parents probably would have liked to see and possibly discuss several days prior to face-to-face classes resuming.
And while school administrators from Catholic schools, the various private schools and Department of Education have no doubt been meeting with DPHSS representatives, this is the first time that the public - to include parents of schoolchildren - are seeing these guidelines and memos.
Granted they’re not scientific studies, but the two guidance memos might take some people time to digest and formulate questions.
Yes, the pandemic is a first for this generation and yes these are unprecedented times. But we’ve also been dealing with this for quite some time and getting timely information that helps members of the community make certain decisions would help a lot to ease anxious parents and school staff who are going to be living with this for up to five days a week until next summer break.
We do appreciate the work of DPHSS and understand that the agency is stretched thin across the board. The agency is having to run test sites and vaccination clinics - as well as the new monoclonal antibody treatment center, helping and monitoring businesses, while also handling COVID-19-related programs like Pandemic-EBT - and that’s on top of their broad spectrum of daily work.
If they need assistance, then perhaps people from other DPHSS offices or government agencies can be pulled in.
Most of the community is willing to do their part; more than likely, when in-person classes resume on Monday, schools will be deluged with parents asking for, among other things, forms and additional information so they can determine whether or not they’ll give schools consent to screening and testing.
Again, DPHSS has been working hard and we all recognize that. Maybe they need additional support.
Because a release of the guidance a week after schools were authorized to resume means parents have to catch up with the policy instead of being key stakeholders and partners in their children’s education and safety.