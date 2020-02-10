One village road project at a time, the Department of Public Works has been working to chip away at a problem that has been lingering for decades.
Village roads don't get federal funding so DPW competes for local government cash to get the work done.
And in recent months, DPW has made some headway.
DPW still needs more funding support to repair more roads but it has been putting to use whatever money it has available.
Using its own personnel and its own trucks and backhoes and other heavy equipment has allowed DPW to stretch its budget even more.
According to a monthly status report from January on village streets and road resurfacing repairs by DPW, a total of $580,000 has been spent thus far to pave four streets in Talofofo and one in Tamuning.
Scheduling for the road striping of South Paulino Heights, Sabana Drive, Sabana Extension and North Paulino in Talofofo is currently underway, as is the installation of a second line on the sidewalk of Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.
The paving of seven streets in the central region of the island was completed at an estimated cost of approximately $682,000.
Five streets in the southern part of the island – Duenas Street in Agat, Felix T. Pangelinan Drive in Santa Rita, Chalan Aguon in Manenggon, and Felix Perez Street and Jose P. Cruz Street in Talofofo – are pending resurfacing, according to the report.
Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said he hopes more funds will be made available to complete road repairs.
“I think roads are an issue for every single mayor,” Gogue said.
He added that 99% of all the complaints he receives are about road maintenance. Most involve damage to residents' vehicles, from tire blowouts to out-of-whack alignment caused by gaping potholes.
Gogue's village will soon see the surfacing of Chalan Ping Pago, and more roads in his village wait in line for DPW to get to them.
Bad roads are a pocketbook issue for Guam residents.
Roads that are in bad shape cause our vehicles to break down easily. If our vehicles break down we can't go to work on time or at all. We will be unable to do our errands and drop off and pick up our students from school.
Without an effective transit system on Guam, owning a car is a necessity on the island.
Any effort on the part of our local government to improve the condition of our roads, including installing sidewalks for pedestrians' safety, will help improve the quality of life and road safety for all of us.
DPW truly needs more funding support.