Drive-thru COVID-19 testing system needs to get better

We give the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam National Guard credit for continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Tiyan.
With the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, reaching more than 200 new infections a day recently, the drive-thru free testing site in Tiyan is again seeing long lines of motorists and people waiting for hours. By midmorning Monday, more than 100 cars were in line.
The government-run mass testing site prioritizes test seekers who made appointments online by registering at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme. An online self-assessment form also is available for people to fill out before they reach the front of the line. The form can be downloaded at https://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/DPHSS-TIYAN-Covid-PUI-Lab-Form-RLG.pdf.
For people who show up for testing without online appointments, the wait could take longer.
Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said the appointment system was put in place to reduce wait times and long lines.
“It might not be as smooth as we hope, but eventually, as more people become aware of the appointment system, it will eventually get better,” she said Monday.
Appointments can be made through Jan. 15 by registering at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme. Hours of operation at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan are from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m.
Residents without appointments will be “accepted on a limited basis,” the Joint Information Center stated.
We think Public Health and the Guam Guard can find better ways to run the testing site.
Some of our fellow Guamanians do not have the means to register using a web-based app. Some don't even have the transportation to reach the testing site.
Suggestion 1: There should always be a dedicated line for people without appointments, and this line should be flexible so that when the line gets longer, more personnel can be shifted to divide the line and cut the waiting time.
Suggestion 2: Have a walk-in desk. Allow people to park their cars and get seated while in line – under a canopy. Not everyone has a newer model car that can withstand being parked while the engine is running for long periods of time without running the risk of catastrophic overheating. And with gas prices nearing $5 a gallon, it's not the best idea to have people wait in their cars this long with the engine and air conditioning running.
Suggestion 3: Have a mobile COVID-19 testing team make the rounds in villages. Many people do not have reliable cars to get to and from the testing site and cannot dedicate those vehicles to long waiting times. People should be able to be tested through a mobile team that can go door to door with the help of village mayors.
Suggestion 4: Offer free testing after regular work hours. Many people with day jobs and students who need to attend school will miss Public Health's current test schedule: 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m.
The local government should offer services that will be accessible to everyone who needs them and not necessarily have them adjust to GovGuam work hours and GovGuam's way of doing things.
Federal funds pay for the COVID-19 testing and the personnel running it, so it's not like GovGuam has made some serious financial sacrifices to make this happen.
All GovGuam needs to do is make the service as efficient as possible.
And being flexible to address the needs of constituents is part of what public service is all about.