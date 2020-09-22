In this pandemic, there are many reasons why many Guam residents are staying at home — aside from the governor's current stay-at-home order.
As our COVID-19 cases continue to grow and as we see more Guam lives lost – 34 as of last weekend – a lot of people are staying home.
There are still activities that are allowed for members of the public to do, such as buying essential items in stores and picking up takeout food from restaurants or getting pre-ordered nonessential items curbside, but the number of people out and about these past few days looked sparse.
Perhaps more people are finally getting the stay-at-home message.
What many residents did go out for was to cast their votes early for the general election.
Over the weekend, when the Guam Election Commission started accepting early in-office voters, ahead of the Nov. 3 election day, about 350 residents showed up to cast their votes at GEC.
Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, said there were some cancellations due to the rain but the turnout was good nonetheless.
"I think it went smoothly," she said.
It is good to see that voters are going out to vote even with the atmosphere of uncertainty in this pandemic.
Pangelinan said she's encouraged by the public's response to the expanded early voting process, as provided in the law that canceled the 2020 primary election and advanced the candidates to the Nov. 3 general election.
We agree with Pangelinan that this is an encouraging sign indeed.
Voters may have seen some disappointing outcomes in their choice of candidates from the 2018 election, but they haven't completely given up on the process of choosing a new set of elected officials.
That in itself is cause for hope. For optimism.
It's essential that island voters exercise their choice and right to vote – until we get the right balance of new and returning elected officials who will hopefully lead us during what may well be tougher times ahead for our island.