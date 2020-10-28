Early voting turnout an encouraging sign

Not all politicians who made promises in the last general election on Guam kept their word.
We, the voting public, have been left with head-shaking moments and disappointments when the previous election's promises turned out to be hollow.
Government efficiency has been lacking, transparency was a past campaign buzzword that has fallen short in the execution, the Gross Receipts Tax has not been rolled back, the government of Guam payroll remains bloated, public education and public safety haven't been given top priority, and the plethora of problems we've seen before the election have been amplified in this COVID-19 pandemic.
But the failings of some of the elected officials have not kept the public from losing trust in the process and the system to vote for the next set of elected officials.
If anything, there has been a robust interest in voting early.
Instead of turning away from the ballot, more than 10,000 Guam voters have cast votes ahead of the general election.
The 10,000 voters represent about 18% of 55,542 Guam residents who are registered to vote, according to the Guam Election Commission.
We thank Guam voters who have not been discouraged from voting.
The early voter turnout numbers are an encouraging sign that many have not lost hope.
It's not too late to vote early and avoid the Election Day crowd.
The last day to vote early is Friday, Oct. 30.
Curbside voting outside the GEC office does not require an appointment.
Residents who want to vote inside the GEC office, on the third floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña, do need to make an appointment by calling 477-9791.
GEC has provided more parking spaces for those voting in-office. Voters can now park behind the Staywell Building beside the GCIC Building.
GEC has been proactive in making it convenient and safe for voters – even in this pandemic.
We thank the commission's management and staff for their efforts.
There are six days until Nov. 3.
For Guam residents who haven't voted, let your vote count.