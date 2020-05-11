After nearly two months of being cooped up at home because of COVID-19 restrictions, many Guam residents showed up to shop yesterday.
They lined up at stores and malls that had been closed and were finally open. They lined up to pick up food for Mother's Day celebrations. Some didn't stay at 6 least feet apart, as required by the governor's social distancing rules and as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While a gradual return to normalcy is good, the easing of restrictions under the governor's declared condition of readiness also means we, as residents of this island, must take personal responsibility to keep a safe distance from others, to wear masks so we don't cause the coronavirus to spread airborne farther, and to make sure we constantly sanitize our hands in case we've touched a contaminated surface.
One way COVID-19 spreads is when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and droplets from that person's mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths, noses or eyes of people nearby, according to the CDC. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs.
COVID-19 can live for hours or days on a surface, depending on factors such as sunlight and humidity, and the type of surface, according to the CDC. The CDC adds that social distancing helps limit opportunities to come in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home.
Regardless of our government's actions, we have a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting ourselves, our families and our community from the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other viruses that cause other transmittable diseases, such as tuberculosis, for example.
We aren't out of the woods yet. The governor's physicians advisory group has warned us of a possible second wave in September or October.
And last week, several COVID-19 cases on Guam involving patients who had been cleared from isolation retested positive.
We don't know if we have run into silent carriers of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Let's not let down our guard.
Taking precautions will not kill us. Being irresponsible will threaten our lives and those of others.