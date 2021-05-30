Economic reports offer guideline to help raise the economic tide for all

A recently released economic report confirmed what many people already, that the private sector lost a lot of money and as a result either furloughed or laid off employees.
“Private businesses and their contribution to the economy dropped dramatically,” according to the report Guam Recovery Research Project: The Impact of COVID-19 on Guam Residents and Business. “The revenue generating performance of the private industry dropped by 66% between 2017 and 2020.”
The closer look and the costs attached to the revenue loss and the plausible reasons behind them do provide local elected officials a guide to help the community out of the economic slump we’re currently experiencing.
The University of Guam Regional Center for Public Policy, under the School of Business and Public Administration, created the report. According to the reports, it was a group of local business owners who spurred the project.
“They realized that information was key in determining what could be done to address economic and social effects of COVID-19. Information would also allow them to come up with proposals for mitigating the negative effects of the pandemic and help the community rebound faster and more completely,” the report states. “This data – evidence – would help guide the kinds of actions they felt would best assist the administration, their fellow businesspeople, and their employees.”
It was interesting to see the difference in impact within the private sector. Construction fared relatively better than other industries, primarily because they were deemed essential and allowed to continue working except for a brief pause during the height of the pandemic.
Overall, the report states that only 4% of local businesses were forced to close permanently.
The report notes that “one plausible explanation for the relatively low rate of closure overall was that half of all businesses took advantage of financial assistance provided by government programs, such as the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA).”
Indeed, the federally-funded assistance programs meant that more businesses were able to keep their doors open and people on the payroll. Without them, the island’s financial landscape would be worse. But we also know that the local government has to step up its effort to help these businesses. Officials doubt that additional help will be provided when food programs as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other related programs expire in September.
And the report notes: “It is also true that more assistance is needed.”
“More than a third (36%) of all businesses do not believe their revenues will return to 2019 levels until 2022. Twelve percent (12%) believe that they will have to close if they do not receive additional assistance this year,” according to the report.
The report also provides local officials with a portrait of people who were most directly affected. A clear majority, 63%, were women. Those most affected were also likely to be under the age of 40, roughly 53%. Fifty-seven percent had a high school education or less, and 47% had household incomes of less than $50,000 per year. Three quarters, or 75% worked in the private sector, which broke down to the food and beverage, hospitality, and retail occupations.
The numbers are interesting but as the report’s authors state, they provide a baseline for what is needed to help people find jobs and businesses reopen, or keep open, their doors until the economy is improved.
It’s been said throughout this pandemic that we’re in this boat together – that has been debated. What is true – whether we’re in one boat or many – is we are definitely all floating on the same economic tide. Hopefully, elected officials take note and work with the private sector to raise the tide for us all.