This past week’s effort to test thousands of residents at mass community COVID-19 test sites fell flat.
And it wasn’t for lack of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' effort to go out and test the community, but they acknowledged that timing might have been an issue. Perhaps a stronger education campaign could also have helped to bolster numbers – something officials could consider as they work on upcoming mass testing schedules.
Public Health was prepared to test as many as 3,900 people from Monday through Saturday this past week at three mass testing locations. Just over half of that maximum amount, 1,953, were tested over the course of six days:
Dec. 5: 445
Yigo – 151
Tiyan – 164
Agat – 130
Dec. 4: 329
Yigo - 118
Tiyan - 140
Agat - 71
Dec. 3: 259
Yigo - 80
Tiyan - 101
Agat - 78
Dec. 2: 316
Yigo - 92
Tiyan - 135
Agat - 89
Dec. 1: 304
Yigo - 120
Tiyan - 110
Agat - 74
Nov. 30: 300
Yigo - 127
Tiyan - 128
Agat - 45
Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman, said some of the feedback the agency had received was with the holiday season in full swing, people are busy preparing for festivities. They’ve also heard that some people are concerned that if they get tested they’d have to quarantine or isolate and miss out on holiday festivities.
The government of Guam received 30,000 antigen tests in October. At the time, Public Health was focused on targeting areas where people hadn’t been tested and that focus later shifted to containing COVID-19 clusters. It was after those events when public health shifted focus to the community at large.
Better outreach was needed before they started the testing to address the community’s concerns.
Many Guamanians have already expressed wariness at being quarantined or self-isolating for days on end while waiting for results. People have to work, or look for work. They also have to shop for food and visit pharmacies for medication and pick up children’s learning packets at schools. The beauty of the antigen tests is that results are available in about 15 minutes. Officials said anyone getting tested could wait for their results at the test site. That eliminates the need to return home and wait a day or two or even a week or more – as some people had previously experienced – for a phone call saying they’re negative.
There also are concerns from the community that they’d have to miss work if they tested positive for COVID-19. The Family First Coronavirus Relief Act requires certain employers to give employees paid sick leave if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
This would have been a good opportunity for Public Health and the local government to work closely with the business community to ensure everyone understands the rules of the act, and how it benefits everyone when employees are aware that they aren’t going to lose their jobs if they call in sick to work because they may have caught the virus – a scary prospect to begin with but made worse in the current economic landscape shaped by this pandemic.
Officials are now trying to finalize plans on upcoming mass testing events, including the locations, the frequency and other factors that could hopefully make it more convenient for residents to get tested.
Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor’s Physician Advisory Group, said if we’re looking to reopen schools before the vaccines are available to the masses, including children, frequent testing will likely be required.
And ensuring people have a clear understanding of what testing entails would certainly be a big help in easing concerns and hesitation about being tested in the first place. It would boost the community’s response to tests and ensure any potential positive cases are caught before a new cluster is created.