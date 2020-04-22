It has been six weeks since nonessential businesses closed and tens of thousands of private sector workers were left without work – many without pay.
For households that have been living paycheck to paycheck prior to the COVID-19 crisis, going without paychecks for two to three consecutive pay periods can take a toll, especially on the young children in the household. The adults can stand hunger for a while, but the children can't.
For many of our private sector workers, this is their reality today.
What kept some of them going in past weeks was hope. That hope was based on previous estimates by public officials that financial relief from the federal government will flow into Guam soon.
GovGuam officials said nearly two weeks ago that help will come in two weeks.
Now it turns out the COVID-19 economic impact relief checks from the federal government – $134.8 million in all – will take another two weeks to be released. The checks are now estimated to be released in the first week of May.
The unemployment checks, also federally funded, will take even longer to get here. Government officials said nearly two weeks ago the jobless benefits programs would start in a few weeks.
On Tuesday, the public was told the application period for the unemployment programs will not open until two to three weeks from now.
That's a delay of almost a month from the previous projection. And that's just the application process. The actual jobless benefits could take longer.
Government officials have said help is available in the interim – at least for the lowest of Guam's income earners. That help arrived a few days ago in the form of about 4,000 checks the local government has funded – for the taxpayers who reported income of less than $10,000 in 2018.
But these workers aren't the typical workers in the hotels, restaurants and retail shops who are currently at a standstill. The minimum wage earners who work full time make close to $20,000 a year.
The $10,000-a-year income threshold didn't help the vast majority of our private sector workers.
Our officials have suggested that displaced workers should seek help by applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also called food stamps. But weeks after many workers were displaced after businesses shut down because of COVID-19, there have been only hundreds of new SNAP applications, based on Public Health's previously released data.
The reality is that many working Guamanians aren't poor enough to qualify for SNAP but also aren't financially stable enough to survive this COVID-19 financial crisis without some form of bridge assistance by the local government, while jobs continue to be on hold and federal dollars are slow to arrive.
GovGuam can't rely on already strained nonprofits such as The Salvation Army Guam Corps and the Archdiocese of Agana's soup kitchen to keep the vast majority of displaced workers and their families from going hungry.
It is GovGuam's responsibility to help now. GovGuam can't simply tell workers to wait for the federal money and apply for public welfare, because the reality is many will not fit into the public welfare checklists. Up until COVID-19 happened, many of Guam's private sector workers chose to be productive, full-time working members of our community even when the incomes were at or near minimum wage.
Now that the economy has shut off their income stream, they're left in limbo while waiting for federal help to arrive.
If they were GovGuam workers, elected officials would have been scrambling to find financial help for them, including taking on debt, raiding the government retirement fund and imposing tax increases.
But the private sector workers have always been relegated like an after-thought when times get tough.
It almost feels like GovGuam is giving the private sector workers reasons to leave the island for places that treat them better and will have better safety nets when economic times get tough.
We urge GovGuam to change. We urge elected officials to take the responsibility of helping those in the private sector who are hurting.
Here's an idea. GovGuam can use the first $117 million it receives from the federal government to buy food. Buy from local farmers. Buy from local wholesalers and stores. Set up drive-thru lines for each household to grab a bag of essential food items. Hire a cargo plane to bring in food.
Also use part of that money to issue vouchers for power, water and gas.
GovGuam workers have not suffered economically so far. They're still getting uninterrupted paychecks.
Which makes the case for GovGuam to use that $117 million to help private sector workers.
The governor must have some supporters, or advisers, who know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle.
It's not hard to see and understand what it's like to be at the short end of the economic stick.
All it takes is to really listen. And to really see.
We're also asking elected officials, including senators.
Use your energy toward taking action. And when you're out there – helping fellow Guamanians – leave it up to the people to gauge if your efforts are worthy of praise.
It's up to Guam's community to see the goodness in you – if you're authentic, it will show.