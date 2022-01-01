It's the first day of 2022.
It's a chance for a reset and we can only hope our elected officials will finally cut through the fluff and really hunker down to address the issues that matter to everyday Guamanians.
Last year, we got a mixed bag of results from the people who gained our votes last election.
There were a lot of misses on what or where their priorities were and whether their actions were in step with what people needed them to address.
The establishment of a local unemployment program would have been a good starting point to allocate money out of the more than $2 billion in federal pandemic assistance funds that poured into the island.
Making sure our public schools are not so rundown did not get accomplished last year.
Helping roll out programs to help Guam residents cope and survive with the rising cost of living on Guam was not really that much of a priority or did not yield meaningful results for the working class on Guam – the people who are working, taxpaying members of our community and are not poor enough to get free food, housing and subsidized utilities, but are just barely living from one payday to the next.
There were nonpriorities that were made priorities.
By the time this day begins, we can only hope our elected officials will have a new perspective – maybe even enlightenment.
The next eight to 10 months are the time left for elected officials to show they're for real.
And that their pulse is tuned in to the things that matter to everyday Guamanians.
The primary election in August and the general election in November will be the report cards that we get to mark them on.
Will they get A's, B's, C's, D's or F's?
It's up to them. But, ultimately, it's up to us.
If we remember. If we're keeping notes.
Time's almost up for our elected officials.
There's still time for them to redeem themselves for what they didn't do and for the missteps they took.
We do get the last say. In the ballot box, we will give their final grades.
Are they listening? Will they listen?
Who will be in? Who will be out?
The new year is our restart. For the voters. For those whom we voted in.
Who gets the upper hand?