By the time Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered her state of the Island Address Monday, travel fears sparked by the novel coronavirus cases outside of Guam had begun to manifest in our local tourism and hospitality industry.
Dining places were near-empty at usually busy times. Not a lot of workers were getting called to work in hotels and restaurants, or if they did, the hours were fewer. Optional tour operators were seeing double-digit declines. The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority was getting dozens of flight cancellations from South Korea.
Japan flights are still holding up, but our South Korean visitor market is taking a big hit.
South Korea now accounts for the bulk of tourist arrivals on Guam – 753,357 out of 1.66 million last year. Japan, formerly the top market, ranks second with 684,802 of Guam's arrivals last year.
So when South Korean arrivals dip, so goes our visitor industry.
Some Guam hotels are seeing occupancy rates of less than 50% which is a scary situation with a lot of jobs and livelihoods on the line.
Yet we haven't really seen our wobbling tourism industry get the attention it deserves from our elected officials.
There were a few efforts, but none has offered ways to provide immediate help to workers and small business owners.
Speaker Tina Muna Barnes did write to the White House seeking for the inclusion of Guam in any federal aid package, and the governor did express continued optimism that our tourism industry will be OK.
It is not reassuring to see our elected officials failing to pay closer attention and immediately huddle in emergency meetings to try and discuss ways to help those who are adversely affected.
We might not have the novel coronavirus in our midst, but many of our households are already hurting because fewer tourists are traveling to Guam.
In the governor's speech, her first since having served in office for a full year, the emerging economic fallout of the novel coronavirus was addressed in what seemed like a passing mention.
"The latest available data indicates that total tourism numbers year to date are still in the black, that federal and military spending are at record levels, and that the fundamentals of our economy are strong," said the governor.
"While we remain confident, my fiscal team is keeping a close watch on the situation — preparing for all possibilities and monitoring the economic impacts of this new threat," the governor added.
These are not reassuring words for our frontline workers in the tourism and hospitality industries. There is no unemployment insurance safety net on Guam – so when the industry experiences a downturn, workers and small business owners immediately feel the impact.
Until our elected officials can figure something out in the away of assistance, and do it quickly, our hospitality workers – who are called heroes on better days – are left to fend for themselves.
They may soon have to make choices between what bills to pay or what food or medicine to buy – if at all.