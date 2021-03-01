Elected officials must lead by example on social distancing

Six businesses, including one that paid a $1,000 fine, have been cited for breaking COVID-19 safety rules enforced since Thanksgiving Day, the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced last week.
The citations against two bars were straightforward as they were allegedly found violating COVID-19 safety rules during certain dates before bars and taverns were allowed to reopen on Feb. 24. One of the bars was cited twice and faces a total penalty of $3,500, according to Public Health data.
A citation against a funeral home, which faces a $1,000 fine for allegedly failing to follow social distancing, also offers a reminder for business establishments and entities that fall short of enforcing the minimum 6-foot distance between people who are not from the same household. For many businesses or organizations, a $1,000 fine is not something they could risk, especially during this challenging economic time.
There has been a certain level of vigilance in our community, especially when COVID-19 cases on the island were raging mid-2020. People have called out groups or called 311 or even called the Guam Police Department when they have seen social distancing rules violated.
Now that we have a very low number of cases of COVID-19, a very low COVID-19 Area Risk Score, and low hospitalization rates, there is a greater risk of becoming complacent.
As a community, we shouldn't be letting our guard down. We don't want to go back to widespread COVID-19 infection. We are reopening tourism in two months or sooner.
We want to show our visitors we haven't allowed the COVID-19 spread to slip right back in.
It is the duty of our elected officials to keep COVID-19 safety in the minds of all of us who call Guam home.
The gathering of dozens of people at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Friday afternoon, though separated into smaller groups for the celebration of the agency's completion of Phase 1 of the international arrivals corridor project, was not necessary. The gathering was the wrong signal to send to a community that had been repressed from congregating – even for Christmas and Thanksgiving – for nearly a year in the name of pandemic safety.
The elected officials and other dignitaries who were mere inches apart from each other, just so they could have a ribbon-cutting photo opportunity during the airport event on Friday, could have used better judgment. No publicity is worth breaking social distancing rules.
We expect elected officials to lead by example.
And we expect Public Health to enforce the laws fairly, even when it's its own government's ribbon-cutting event.