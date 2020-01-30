The island nation of Palau has taken a drastic step to suspend flights from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong in an effort to prevent the Wuhan coronavirus from reaching its shores.
In the Federated States of Micronesia, the president will discuss with the FSM’s Congress the possible suspension of passenger arrivals from China.
On Guam, local government officials, joined by representatives of the U.S. military, airlines and the tourism industry, discussed ways to contain the introduction of the new coronavirus on the island during a meeting Wednesday at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.
The officials did concede that, at the rate the virus has spread from China to neighboring countries, such as Japan and South Korea – which are Guam's main source of tourists – it could be just a matter of when – not if – the new coronavirus reaches our small island of roughly 160,000 people. Philippine media also reported Wednesday that there are 24 suspected cases of the new coronavirus in the Philippines, which has significant trade, tourism and health care-oriented direct travel ties to Guam.
While we shouldn't freak out needlessly – each year in the United States alone, 36,000 people die from seasonal flu and more than 200,000 are hospitalized because of it, according to Harvard Medical School – we should stay vigilant. Coronavirus cases have now eclipsed SARS cases in China, international media reports state.
Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey walked The Guam Daily Post through the protocol for handling a passenger arriving on Guam who might be infected with the new coronavirus.
• If a passenger is identified as being sick, an airline crew member will contact the airport tower.
• The tower will alert the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.
• Customs and Quarantine will call Public Health.
• A team from Public Health, including its territorial epidemiologist will assess the symptoms of the passenger.
• If the passenger is determined to be of “high risk,” assessed by factors including the flight's origin, the passenger will be isolated in a designated area of the airport.
• The plane will be taken to a specific area at the south end of the airport for passengers to deplane.
• All passengers three rows ahead of and three rows behind the ill passenger will fill out informational forms, to include where on Guam they will be staying and how they can be contacted.
• Public Health will determine whether the ill passenger should be further isolated at the hospital.
Unpingco-DeNorcey stressed the need for vigilance in personal hygiene during the outbreak despite the fact no cases are yet confirmed on Guam.
“I think we should take it very seriously,” she said.
It's good to know our government has countermeasures in place.
Guam doesn't have scheduled direct flights from China, so flight suspension isn't an issue. Mainland Chinese tourists who visit Guam travel through transit points such as Japan and South Korea.
Guam does see occasional charter flights from China, so the government of Guam needs to weigh what to do with future charter flights.
What the public does need to know more about is the capability of Guam Memorial Hospital to handle an outbreak. This information is critical, given that GMH already experiences recurring bed shortages because of inadequate staff-to-bed ratio.
GMH needs to be more transparent about its weak points and how these issues will be addressed. All elected officials who have oversight and authority to help GMH should drop less important matters right now and focus on helping GMH and DPHSS get ready.