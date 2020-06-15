Employers and workers, in a struggle for economic survival, need to see elected officials lead

The economy is the source of livelihood for tens of thousands of Guam residents. We don't need to wait for an official gauge of just how bad a turn it has taken.
All we need to do is look around and hear the struggles of employers and the workers they once employed.
There's a growing number of small- to large-scale businesses that will not be able to recover from this pandemic. This means fewer jobs will be available.
On the small business level, one of the more recent examples is Java Junction, a landmark and go-to for office workers and students in Hagåtña. The business environment was already starting to slow in the area at the beginning of the year. And then the pandemic dealt the family-owned business, and many others like it, a blow that's impossible to overcome.
"At some point, if you're not making money, and that's since March – if we depend on the revenue that comes in to be able to pay the bills and if you have zero revenue — at some point, you've just got to say, 'We can't do this anymore,'" Maria Taitano, the matriarch of the family-run business, said. "Your resources have already been depleted."
There are many other businesses, crushed by their financial burdens, that simply will walk away from their places of business, bankruptcy attorney Gary Gumataotao said in a recent interview. Among the hardest hit are the food and beverage establishments. One bar owner hasn't had her business open for 91 days, as of Sunday, and would like to ask the governor when she can have her business back.
Unlike some other small businesses, this bar owner would like to try to stay open. But with government restrictions, she can't.
At Guam Premier Outlets, a usually busy shopping center in better days, a liquidation sale was announced – a bellwether that yet more businesses have been driven to the ground.
Some of the items being sold at the liquidation sale are from the now-shuttered Forever 21 fashion store. While many Forever 21 stores across the nation were already destined to close even before the pandemic struck, the plan was to keep the Guam store open. It had an edge over its stateside counterparts, with a steady customer stream of local shoppers and many tourists from Japan and South Korea.
Forever 21's Guam store was supposed to survive its parent company's bankruptcy reorganization – but then COVID-19 hit. Any hope that remained for the Guam store vanished.
One of the biggest indicators that things are not all right, even when businesses are allowed to reopen, is the sad state of near-emptiness in Tumon Bay. There are no tourists around. Hotel lobbies are either closed or echo their emptiness from a lack of activity.
On any given day, before the pandemic, we were used to thousands of tourists out and about – shopping, dining, lounging and hopping on and off tour buses. We saw 1.6 million tourists last year. The projection for this year? Unknown.
Next year, we might get a million tourists, said new tourism czar and former governor Carl Gutierrez. That's still worrisome. That's at least a 30% drop.
The majority of our tourists come from Japan and South Korea. With the requirement that they stay in government quarantine in their home countries for 14 days upon return from their travels, coming to Guam for a vacation lasting just a few days doesn't make sense for them.
So our tourism industry, on which more than 20,000 workers rely for their livelihood, is on hold, and so are its jobs.
In spite of these factors, just to name a few, the actions we're seeing from elected officials do not seem to match the gravity of the situation for the private sector and the people and families affected by its challenges.
The fight for survival in the private sector hasn't been matched with belt-tightening in GovGuam or well-thought-out plans. Instead, GovGuam's discussions have centered on more policies to benefit the GovGuam community – double pay, more options for health insurance, hiring more people, etc.
Many elected officials' moves have been centered around the welfare of GovGuam employees and retirees.
We desperately need government officials who can truly lead.