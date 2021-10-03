Ending family violence, sexual assault requires us all to step up

Of 91 magistrates complaints filed in the Superior Court of Guam in September, 38 included complaints of family violence or criminal sexual conduct.
That’s about 42% of those criminal complaints filed by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam that include men and women in our community who allegedly physically harmed a member of their family or allegedly sexually abused another person.
In looking at these numbers and that percentage, it is important to note a few things.
First, these are allegations. So some people might look at these numbers and say they aren’t reflective of cases where evidence and testimony have been tested and weighed in a court of law.
On the other side of that, however, officials and community organizations that help individuals escape these harmful situations, have noted that family violence and criminal sexual conduct cases are underreported.
Not every single incident of family violence or criminal sexual conduct is reported to authorities. Moreover, the Guam Police Department doesn’t send every single call they respond to on to the AG’s office - the AG has to weigh what they do receive before they file a complaint in court.
And some how, some way, that has to change. If we fail as a community to effect this change, we allow these behaviors to go unchecked, and worse, perpetuate to the next generation and the next.
Some people attribute these behaviors, and other violent or harmful behavior, to the disintegration of core values of respect for self and others that are taught first in the home, supported by the community, and, addressed by a judicial system.
We note that the count of 38 was very specific to family violence and criminal sexual conduct and didn’t include stalking, harassment, terrorizing or aggravated assault - behaviors and actions which can be related to or lead to family violence and/or criminal sexual conduct. The percentage would definitely be higher if we had counted those charges but we wanted to be specific.
On Oct. 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proclaimed October as Family Violence Awareness Month for Guam.
The governor noted that GDP statistics show only a slight increase in the number of family violence cases reported in the last two years:
• 2019: 1,016 cases
• 2020: 1,030 cases
The family violence incidents reported to GPD in 2020 included aggravated assault, child abuse, criminal sexual conduct, elder abuse, harassment, kidnapping, stalking, and terrorizing.
However, she too noted that numbers are under reported, and this past year, much of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept many of us tucked up in our homes.
“Experts warn that the pandemic has made it far more difficult for victims to report their abusers,” the proclamation states.
“Data from around the world shows the COVID-19 pandemic has made family violence and intimate partner violence more prevalent, and often more severe, compared to the same period in 2019.”
Moreover, the pandemic has made it more difficult to help victims. Local community organizations report that pandemic conditions have made it difficult for victims to secure protection in a shelter facility, which have had to limit capacity for social distancing in an effort to limit the risk of spreading the virus.
“The number of silent witnesses to these inexcusable acts - those who have had their lives cut short by perpetrators of family violence - has tragically increased in 2021 and … family violence affects not only those who are abused, but also other family members, especially children who grow up in violent homes,” according to the proclamation.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the efforts of the government combined with those of nonprofit organizations are helping. However, in recognition of the work ahead, the administration is working to expand programs to help those who fall prey to the violent tendencies of others, but also to spread awareness that essentially these behaviors are wrong and will not be condoned.
That’s a big part of addressing the issue.
However, it doesn’t help when we see courts return with nothing more than a slap on the wrist for criminal sexual conduct - an egregious act that ruins the lives of victims and their families for years.
Most recently, a man who was sentenced to a measly four years for molesting a child of 4 years of age. The sentence was part of a deal that the AG’s office said considered the input of the young victim and her mother prior to offering the plea agreement and through sentencing.
During a public hearing last month on a bill that aims to strengthen criminal sexual conduct laws involving offenses against minors, Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio told senators that 10% of victims who are minors see their offenders charged with misdemeanors because of the current law.
Bill 142-36 adds that an individual is guilty of committing fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct if the victim is at least 14 and under 18 years of age. It also removes the provision reducing the offense to a misdemeanor for first-time offenders, unless the victim is 18 years or older.
This is another good effort to hold people accountable for actions that harm our island’s most vulnerable.
The other component is us.
Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola has stated that more than 100 criminal sexual conduct cases are referred to the Office of the Attorney General each year, some of which involve children as young as 4, with most cases involving a parent, relative, household member or authority figure as the perpetrator.
Cynthia Cabot, director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Family Violence, and other victims advocates have said often times people don’t report incidences of abuse in families.
She said oftentimes, family violence is a learned behavior and not everyone who sees it understands that it’s wrong and that it should be reported. There are various community events that are being held that she and others hope will raise awareness and educate the community on behavior that should be reported and where to get help.
Just as the people of Guam have gathered in spirit to address the pandemic, we also must work together to address the violent behaviors that has killed loved ones, and made a life-long impact on the lives of so many others.