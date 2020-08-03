On Saturday morning, hundreds of volunteers hit the beaches, parks and jungles to help rid the island of trash.
This time, the government of Guam Islandwide Beautification Task Force led the efforts. We thank the organizers and the many volunteers who braved the dirty task of picking up other people's mess.
Most of the trash items didn't have to be left for others to pick up.
There are countries and communities that are super clean and where people fear throwing the tiniest bit of trash - such as chewing gum or a candy wrapper - for fear of repercussions and out of personal responsibility.
Our trash problem has become a never-ending cycle. Alcoholic beverage cans or bottles, old appliances, old tires, dirty baby diapers, and on and on, are discarded where they shouldn't be.
And every weekend volunteers go out of their way, doing their part in picking up other people's trash.
Clearly, there's a problem with enforcement. Clearly, there is a pervasive mentality on this beautiful island to literally trash it – causing it to decay.
Unless our laws get more stringent and unless enforcement gets tougher, Guam will continue to be littered with trash, tarnishing its natural beauty.
The same concern applies to the graffiti we see all over the island. Taggers need to be punished to the full extent of the law and must be made to clean up the eyesores they cause. If the perpetrators are minors, parents should be made to pay for the damage and cost of the cleanup.
The dumping of illegal trash comes to a head with the junk cars strewn all over the island.
Island mayors in major villages such as Dededo, Yigo, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon, Mangilao and Barrigada are overwhelmed with junk cars that are rotting, are collecting water that becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, or are safety hazards as they're left on or near sidewalks.
Enforcement of the junk car problem is easier to accomplish than the illegal dumping of household and industrial waste.
Here's an idea. Mayors can collect the vehicle identification numbers of junk cars in their villages. They can then submit a report to the Department of Revenue and Taxation vehicle registration division. Anyone applying to register the purchase of a vehicle – whether used or brand-new – shouldn't be allowed to do so if their name is attached to the ownership of a vehicle that has been left to rot along streets or abandoned in the boonies.
Guam's vehicle registration process does involve the imposition of a fee for recycling white goods and addressing the junk vehicle problem.
This current system has not fixed the massive eyesore and safety problem. Something needs to change. There should also be a tweaking of the law so that the recycling fund does not get used for purposes other than actual cleanup.
In prior audited years of the Recycling Revolving Fund, Guam Office of Public Accountability auditors found that tens of thousands of dollars from the fund were used to pay for hotel venues, conference giveaways and travel, ironically for what were called "Zero Waste" conferences.
We don't have a shortage of volunteers who spend their time participating in cleanup efforts.
But unless the system of enforcement changes and unless GovGuam leads by example, the cycle of trashing then cleaning up the island will continue.
One day, the enthusiasm of volunteers might be crushed by the sheer enormity of the problem.
Volunteers have tipping points, too. They may, one day, say "basta!"