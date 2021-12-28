It looks like after almost two years of not being able to socialize and receive government-provided meals in village-based community centers, hundreds of senior citizens are looking to congregate again at the centers soon.
The 12 senior citizens under the mayors and Mayors Council of Guam are preparing to reopen with Jan. 10, 2022, as the target date.
It is not yet clear if the date will hold in the event of a surge in omicron cases on the island.
There were close to 1,000 senior citizens who mingled at the senior citizen centers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
A survey of senior citizens who used to attend senior center activities showed about 600 planned on returning, council president Jessie Alig said recently.
The numbers tend to change every week since the centers started doing surveys, he said, as some of the island's senior citizens received feedback from their family members or their doctors, among other people whom they trust.
"The senior centers' reopening will allow them to socialize, and hopefully will allow them to be healthier because they tend to move around ... they have exercise activity and they can see their friends again in a safe and healthy way," Alig said.
While the centers are closed, the meals senior citizens were supposed to receive as they socialized were converted to home-delivered meals.
Now that the senior centers are getting ready to open, about 300 to 400 senior citizens are getting notices that their home-delivered meals from their mayor's office will end.
Mayors' staff members started delivering meals to the homes of senior citizens when the centers had to close because of the pandemic.
The same staff members will soon begin to attend to the needs of the senior citizens at the centers - so mayors' meal delivery service will be ending.
Senior citizens who opted not to return to the senior centers are encouraged, with the help of their families, to apply for another home delivery meal program with the Division of Senior Citizens of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
We hope the mayors and the Division of Senior Citizens can collaborate better to ensure a smooth transition of home-delivered meals.
There is no guarantee that all senior citizens will be able to do the paperwork change on their own and on time.
One day of a missed home-delivered meal is one day too long for senior citizens. Some of our senior citizens do not have reliable transportation and are unable to head over to Public Health for the meal application.
We hope Public Health and mayors will find a way to collaborate better. Mayors and Public Health's Division of Senior Citizens should compare notes and in consultation with the affected seniors, reduce if not eliminate the paperwork and/or process for senior citizens' meals delivery.