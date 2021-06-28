Even with herd immunity, we cannot fall into a false sense of security

The island is preparing for an economic reopening that includes vacationers coming back to our shores, and our community should continue to keep its guard up – even after the island achieves an inevitable "herd immunity" from COVID-19.
This term, when applied to vaccination rates, doesn’t truly mean any of us are immune to the disease. Medical professionals globally and nationally, and even Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero have all sounded the same warning: being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t mean you can’t get the virus, and it doesn’t mean you can’t transmit the virus.
That’s a far cry from what most of us understand the word immunity to mean.
Getting sick with measles or mumps, or being vaccinated properly for either means you won’t have it again. The same can be said, with certain exceptions, for chickenpox. But COVID-19 is different in a number of important ways.
First, this disease is rapidly evolving, and treatments including the available vaccines still are being researched. Mutations of the virus into regional variants also add to the ever-changing circumstances for doctors and medical manufacturers to consider. Scientists are trying to understand how long a COVID-19 vaccination is effective, and whether we will be needing booster shots for it, as we do for other diseases.
Second, not everyone who gets infected with COVID-19 develops antibodies for the virus. A medical database called medRxiv has put out a preprint study showing 10 out of 175 patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus recovered without developing detectible antibodies. Some experts compare this finding to the common cold and other upper respiratory illnesses that don’t always result in our bodies fighting the infection on their own.
Third, especially for places such as Guam that are resuming short-term vacations, global and regional performance will continue to affect the risk posed to a local population from COVID-19. Low vaccination rates and regional variants can continue to result in COVID-19 being imported into small locations that have low numbers of daily cases reported. As Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently published: “Because the human population is so interconnected, an outbreak anywhere can lead to a resurgence everywhere.”
That being said, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the right thing to do. It helps prevent serious symptoms, leading to fewer hospital admissions. It is also highly effective at preventing infection and spread.
But as has been stressed repeatedly, vaccines aren’t the panacea for this pandemic.
To put it bluntly, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn't mean the shield of protection is 100%. Yes, it will save many lives. Still, some will fall ill, even with the vaccine, but they will have a stronger chance of resisting the coronavirus' severe impact.
In order to beat back this disease and return to a robust tourism-based economy, we will still need to keep our guard up. We shouldn’t blindly throw our masks in the trash or fill our businesses to capacity just because we can. We should keep limiting who goes on the family errands and how physically close we get to friends with whom we’re eager to reconnect.
A continued careful approach to COVID-19 is smart in the face of more people coming to Guam.
Many of us will start to come into contact with more customers than we’ve seen in more than a year. That’s a great thing. Hopefully, with vaccination vacations offered to foreign nationals, the island will begin to see tourist arrivals bounce back, local workers rehired and more businesses reopen.
When this happens, let’s not let our high vaccination rate lull us into a false sense of security. At any time, following any spike, our island can be locked down once again. Quarantine restrictions can be reinstated. Social gatherings and business activities can be limited.
Our island has endured enough economic sacrifice due to this pandemic. We can all see some semblance of a return to normalcy just a few short weeks away, and that’s as exciting as it is overdue. But this upswing is fragile, and we have to remember that our economy isn’t immune to another surge in cases and another shutdown of tourism – even after we reach herd immunity.