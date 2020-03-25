In good times, many of Guam's elected officials tout our hotel, restaurant and other service-oriented workers as key contributors to our island economy. These workers have been called tourism's heroes.
There are more than 30,000 workers in this category. And there are 30,000 households whose livelihoods are now in doubt – at least temporarily.
In tough times, our tourism heroes need an economic lifeline.
Many of them have been laid off or have had to endure cuts in pay.
Many hotels and most restaurants are closed. Businesses, with the exception of pharmacies, grocery stores and home improvement stores islandwide, have been shut down to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading.
Now that times are difficult for our tourism industry and economy in general, many private sector workers face one of the first paydays this Friday without paychecks or with significantly reduced paychecks.
Except for the small number of lucky ones who are employed by businesses that can afford to stretch their budgets and are conscientious enough to keep their workers on the payroll, many everyday Guamanians who are already living paycheck to paycheck because of the high cost of food, gasoline and rent on Guam will be squeezed further.
There are efforts at the national level to help individuals and small-business owners across the nation because of this unprecedented health and economic crisis. But as of Tuesday afternoon Guam time, U.S. House and Senate negotiators have been unable to pass the economic aid package that would benefit individuals.
They do have a shared goal – to help individual taxpayers and their families. What's not clear is how much financial assistance will be available for individuals – and when the money will flow.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, interviewed on CNBC on Tuesday Guam time, said the administration and congressional leaders will aim to reach a deal within a day or so. And he expects the financial relief for individuals to be released in two to three weeks after President Donald Trump signs off on the agreement.
Congress' efforts – depending on what financial aid package becomes final – could provide between $1,200 and $3,000 or more per household.
In addition, Mnuchin said for small businesses, the plan is to give each employer federal government-guaranteed bank loans to cover two weeks of payroll and some overhead expenses through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Small businesses are defined as those who employ no more than 500 workers per company. And if small businesses use the money to keep people on payroll or hire back laid-off workers, the employers wouldn't have to pay the money back.
"As long as companies hire back or keep their workers, the loans will be forgiven," Mnuchin said on CNBC. "So we want to make sure small-business workers keep those workers employed ... so employees get paid."
But federal money for a two-week pay period and about $3,000 per household will not be enough if the COVID-19 economic disaster stretches on.
Based on Guam's experience with post-9/11, post-Asian financial crisis and post-Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome economic downturns, it would take months for our visitor industry to bounce back.
This means paychecks for the everyday Guamanians who aren't employed in GovGuam may not be the same or may not be there at all for countless families. GovGuam workers, at least for now, will continue to get paid.
We urge GovGuam to come up with and roll out its own package of financial relief soon for private sector workers.
It takes dual efforts between the federal and local governments to help many Guam families survive both health-wise and financially.