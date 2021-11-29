Examine permitting ‘mandates,’ before more costly mistakes add up

At least one local landowner has had enough with expensive and, his lawyer argues, illegal permitting requirements forced upon planned developments.
According to a regular column penned by former Gov. Carl Gutierrez published Thursday in The Guam Daily Post, businessman Chris Torres has sent a demand letter to the Department of Parks and Recreation Guam State Historic Preservation Office, seeking reimbursement of nearly $16,000 he paid for an archaeological survey on his land.
The office’s approval was the final authorization from a government regulator Torres needed to clear and grade the property, and it took two years to get it.
Torres’ attorney, Gutierrez wrote, is citing local law to argue the SHPO has no authority over the development because it doesn’t involve a government project or property.
It’s clear to see why the former governor is interested in the case, being tapped by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to streamline GovGuam’s permitting processes.
A $16,000 additional expense and years in additional bureaucratic red tape are enough to dissuade any potential homeowner, entrepreneur or developer from taking a long-term financial risk to build anything in the best of economic times – let alone during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, more than ever, local leaders should lean into efforts that encourage private investment, or at the very least get rid of onerous laws and regulations that discourage it.
Construction has proven to be one of our most pandemic-resilient industries, so it only makes sense to support its success. After all, the billions of dollars gifted to the island from the federal government in recovery aid are going to dry up sooner or later.
Without prejudging the merits of the case cited by Gutierrez, or the government’s defense, whether it’s $16,000, a higher judgement, or just paying lawyers – GovGuam and the taxpayers who fund it cannot afford to continue to repay mistaken costs thrust upon landowners and developers.
If Torres’ legal argument prevails in court, it’s hard to imagine how big of a Pandora’s box could open when other landowners who were forced to pay for similar archaeological surveys also look to recoup their costs.
Work needs to be done to protect the local treasury from any false “mandates” required by government agencies.
We urge the attorney general and department heads to examine carefully the process for permitted projects, and to make sure statutes back up everything purported to be required.
Simply changing a permit application, in this case to remove the requirement of approval by the SHPO, could save landowners, developers and GovGuam money and headaches.
But there also should be a comprehensive review by lawmakers, perhaps in tandem with Adelup’s efforts, to streamline the requirements placed on landowners.
Regulations should be reasonable and, while they should protect the greater community, they shouldn’t result in our residents being priced out of homeownership or peddling unattractive investments to developers.
Reasonable people may disagree on how high fees and penalties should be, how long it should take to navigate through all the red tape, and for what landowners should be financially responsible.
But when residents complain the government is swindling them, there’s definitely a huge issue to address.