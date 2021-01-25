Executive order concerning failure to address child abuse and neglect raises more questions

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, through communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin, announced the governor has signed an executive order placing Child Protective Services under the administrative oversight of the Department of Youth Affairs.
Essentially, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be freed up from having administrative responsibility over CPS while Public Health is battling the pandemic and running COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
Public Health's resources are stretched thin in this COVID-19 pandemic. The need to give it a break from its administrative authority over one of its multiple divisions makes sense.
But the more worrisome reason cited in the executive order is that there have been "potential shortfalls of supervision and administration of CPS such that the result has been a failure to identify and therefore address serious and significant instances of child abuse, maltreatment, and neglect."
This conclusion was reached after a December 2020 review of data regarding outstanding CPS referrals.
CPS is required to commence investigations of reported allegations of child abuse or neglect within 72 hours of receiving reports.
But the December 2020 review found that some of the children who have been referred to CPS have fallen through the cracks.
The executive order gives DYA authority over CPS case management and staffing, including the hiring of social workers.
The executive order sounds well-intentioned on the surface. However, we don't have enough detailed information to see the full picture.
How many children's cases have fallen through the system that's supposed to catch them? What happened to these children?
Was it a procedural issue, due to insufficient social workers to handle the enormity of the problem, compounded by other problems? Who will be held accountable for the children who needed help and didn't get the assistance from CPS as urgently as they should have?
The governor's office is supposed to release more details "soon," it stated Sunday in response to The Guam Daily Post.
We do know, in general, that CPS staff members have been struggling with the sheer number of reports or cases of neglected and abused children, and social workers are carrying the weight of more cases than they can humanly handle.
In fiscal 2020, CPS reported receiving 1,142 referrals, including 57 that included allegations serious enough to warrant assignment to the CPS Crisis Intervention Unit, which addresses the most egregious incidents of child abuse and neglect, the executive order states.
One social worker wrote to us last year, a few months into the pandemic, and our hearts go out to the children and the social worker: "I've seen the abused, abandoned, neglected or broken and it NEVER gets easier. I've had to feed, shower and clothe these children ... YES, there are times we take these children into our homes and go into battle with other government agencies to provide services to the children who belong to the government. We often discuss that these children belong to our island, so why must we always 'do the best we can with the extremely limited resources?'"
"We will respond every morning to the 100-plus monthly referrals that CPS receives, with a staff inclusive of two intake workers, two crisis workers, five investigators, seven case management workers and one supervisor for our entire island of children. We are social workers who continue to get ridiculed when we actually care, before, during, and after this COVID-19," wrote one CPS social worker. "We are not looking for sympathy but dignity for the profession of a CPS social worker."
To fully understand this issue, and to assist social workers at the front line helping neglected and abused children, the Legislature must hold an oversight hearing and give the social workers the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns without fear of repercussion.
The executive order brought to light the issue of abused and neglected children who have fallen through cracks in the system in part perhaps due to a lack of staffing and a host of other issues.
It looks like this is only the surface that is now being scratched by those in power to make changes. Hopefully, reform will follow with the well-being of the children in mind, first and foremost.