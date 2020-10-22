Explore safety bubble concept for Guam schools

The Guam schools that cater to elementary to high school education for military families on Guam are gearing up to open for in-person learning on Oct. 26.
At first glance, it looks like a bold or bad move considering the contrast of rising COVID-19 numbers on Guam.
On Tuesday, Guam had one of the highest daily reported totals at 130. The rate of people testing positive has risen to 15%, which is more than triple where we were just a few months ago.
In the past seven-day period, we've seen a staggering 607 cases. That means 15.6% of the 3,886 total COVID-19 cases Guam has recorded over the last eight months tested positive in the past week, Public Health data showed.
Government of Guam officials have said we are in the second wave of this pandemic.
So is the reopening of in-person campuses at this time a bad move?
There is no clear-cut answer for all schools. Each school or certain school systems, however, it would be wise to draw up and refine plans early on how to restart brick and mortar schools.
In the case of the Department of Defense Education Activity, which runs the schools for military dependents, the decision has been made to give families the option to send kids back to school in a few days. Masks will be required in these schools, and certain processes are being put in place in hallways, classrooms, cafeterias and buses to safeguard students and staff.
And perhaps one of the most important safety protocols is the responsibility that rests on each and every household to fill out a form, just before school starts, that their child or children are being sent to school with the proper checks: No fever, no runny nose, etc. Families are essentially going to state in writing that they have checked their child for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms before sending them off to school.
The approach for DODEA schools sounds like a good model to follow, a good balance between safety for students and allowing them to choose to return to traditional classroom environments and live some semblance of normalcy.
There are also schools that have shown they can reopen while protecting the safety of students, and some of them are using the safety bubble concept. Schools implement safety zones or bubbles in each classroom, each grade level and for the entire school. The school community then gets the students' families engaged to make sure they also are more conscious about protecting themselves from the risk of COVID-19 exposure in places where they go. The homes are also bubbles.
Guam schools should be allowed to also present a safety plan toward reopening in-person classrooms.
While the COVID-19 numbers are rising, Public Health data show while the numbers are increasing, they're not increasing everywhere.
The numbers are increasing in certain areas such as in the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions where the positive rate has been at high double-digits of 39% last week to 27% Monday following door-to-door testing even when not all residents in the area wanted to be tested. Obviously, it would take a lot of work and time for schools serving these areas to reopen physical classrooms.
For schools that have solid plans to keep students safe, they should be allowed to operate traditional classrooms in a safety bubble if they can demonstrate their plan is being diligently followed to keep COVID-19 from spreading among students, faculty and staff.
Each of the private schools, if they're willing, will be in a better position to execute this plan because they have more flexibility at the school level.
But let's not completely write off specific public schools.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, working alongside the Guam Education Board, Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, and the Guam Federation of Teachers, may want to consider allowing each public school to reopen based on the merits of each individual public school's reopening safety plan.
Fernandez had previously stated schools might reopen in January at the earliest, but what if each school will be given a chance to reopen one at a time?
These decision-makers can make this happen if the ultimate goal would be to provide students a safe learning environment and adequate learning opportunities to give them a better chance of succeeding post-high school.
Keeping students in lockdown mode for longer will be to their detriment.
If there's a good time to revive talks about decentralizing public school governance, the COVID-19 exercise might provide the opportune moment.
In other places in the world, such as Taiwan, schools have been able to continue in-classroom learning under stringent safety protocols.
In other tourism destinations such as the recently reported Hong Kong-Singapore travel exchange experiment, "bubble" zones are being tried.
It's time to look beyond one-size-fits-all on COVID-19 restrictions and reopenings on Guam.
Doing so will hold everyone back. Doing so does not encourage personal responsibility because the reward – or punishment – is applied to all.
Let the responsible members of our community, those who consciously wear masks to protect others, avoid crowds so they're not adding to the problem, and are trying to seek or maintain some degree of economic self-sufficiency move on with their lives.