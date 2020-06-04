For many of the more than 22,000 Guam workers who are seeking unemployment benefits, the money they've been waiting for might take another two to three weeks to arrive in mailboxes or electronic deposits.
This is their second phase of waiting after the application process finally opened over the weekend.
And for many of our displaced workers, it must have been dreadful to think they could get disconnected from power and water services before they could make payments to the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority.
Thankfully, GPA and GWA decided to extend the suspension on disconnections for non-payment – for one more month – to June 30.
This decision will help the displaced workers' families get through to the finish line when they can finally get their unemployment benefits.
There have been times when it seemed our utility agencies helped their own first, as shown by their million-dollar spending on double pay and prior bonuses, but this time, they have shown sensitivity to the hardship that Guam's private sector workers continue to endure.
GPA also took another move to help Guam's struggling residents recently via the reduction in the fuel surcharge now, rather than later, so that the cost of power bills would go down – starting with meters read on June 1.
PUC did its job
We also have the Public Utilities Commission to thank for the reduction in the cost of the fuel surcharge.
“Many people are concerned about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. They do not also have to worry about their essential utility services being shut off for non-payment, as (GPA/GWA) has extended the temporary suspension of account disconnections due to non-payment through to June 30, 2020,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente.
We do ask the households of displaced workers to reciprocate the utilities' gesture by making good with their payments once their unemployment benefits arrive. Our utilities need to recoup the cost of providing the entire island with water and power so, at some point, GPA and GWA do need to get paid.
Banks, credit unions deserve thank-yous, too
Another set of thank-yous also needs to be said to our banks and credit unions that offered payment deferrals or forbearance on loans carried by consumers and businesses.
In the same token, banks and credit unions also expect their customers to make good on promises to pay later.
Being a part of a community means carrying our own share of the responsibilities.
If we don't pull our weight, we shift that burden onto others to carry.