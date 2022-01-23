False social media messages only add to COVID-19 pandemic stress

There was a supposed police warning that was widely shared among WhatsApp chat groups around the island this weekend.
It raised a lot of concern among residents, which of course, lent to the desire to share the message in the hopes that they could help family and friends avoid the dangers.
While well intentioned, there is a need to be cautious when sharing messages that could raise fear in the community. This is particularly critical as many people deal with the sometimes overwhelming issues related to the pandemic and the burnout it has caused.
Variations of this particular post have made its way around the world and through the United States. The one shared in Guam similarly claims that people are going door to door selling chemically-laced masks that will knock you out when you try them on. Further, once you’re knocked out, they’ll rob you.
It ends with an encouragement to share the message widely, stating: "Remember, sharing is caring!”
The Guam Police Department did confirm the message is a hoax. But it also encouraged residents to practice safety.
“We would like to remind the community when answering your doors to identify who you open your doors to. If you are not expecting any visitors or company keep your door closed and locked. If you do not recognize the person on the other side of the door and they refuse to provide their identity, contact your nearest precinct,” GPD officials stated.
“We encourage when purchasing or receiving face masks to obtain your face masks from a reputable company, local pharmacy, or store.”
As far as hoaxes go, this certainly isn’t the worst case Guamanians have seen. There have been efforts to dupe people into helping others with medical bills, gain an inheritance, win prizes or invest in a guaranteed-to-make-money financial scheme.
In December, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense warned residents to be careful of calls from unknown numbers and requests for information.
“The suspicious messengers or callers may act under the guise of multiple, separate scams to include but not limited to: program assistance for paying for medical bills, claims that you have won a lottery or sweepstake and they need personal or financial information to confirm; claims that your social security number has been “flagged” and they need to get personal information to confirm; claims offering to lower credit card interest rates, debt relief or credit repairs; claims offering to help start a business by offering business investments; or claims requesting donations for charity with requests for personal or financial information,” the GHS/OCD press release.
Officials advised residents to ignore those messages and additionally “to avoid sharing the unofficial message further.”
At a time when there’s so much going on in our community, when people are worried and anxious, these types of messages and posts don’t help.
Let’s work with our local public safety officials and each other and be diligent in what we share so we don’t spread fear. See if you can confirm it with a reputable source online or with local officials.
The community is always encouraged to call GPD or officials with the Marianas Regional Fusion Center - a team that includes local and federal law enforcement officers - with questions or to report suspicious activity.
The Guam Police Dispatch numbers are 671-475-8616~7.
The MRFC contact information: 671-475-0400 or email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov.