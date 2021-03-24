Families with school-age children are at a crossroads.
In one day, we heard two developments that impact students and whether some of them should get COVID-19 vaccination this early.
The government of Guam announced Monday that the COVID-19 vaccination program has been expanded to include Guam residents who are 16 or older. That's a huge expansion from the previous eligibility established by GovGuam's vaccination policy committee. Previously, the vaccines were limited to people who are 40 or older. GovGuam has now essentially opened the vaccination program to anyone of age to qualify.
A year ago, when the virus that causes COVID-19 was just beginning to surface on Guam, it was hard to imagine that a COVID-19 vaccine would be developed this early.
As our lives were placed on hold with islandwide shutdowns for most of last year, out of fear of getting the coronavirus, we wondered when we would go back to near-normal and when people can get immunized if they opt to.
Now, the vaccines are here. On Guam we have three – two made by Moderna and Pfizer separately, which require two doses weeks apart, and more recently the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Minors may only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not recommended for individuals below the age of 18 years, the Joint Information Center has stated.
It's incredible to see that teens as young as 16 can now get vaccinated – if they and their parents or guardians think that's the best way forward.
3-foot distancing in classrooms
This vaccination development, paired with the announcement Monday that Guam's Department of Public Health and Social Services is allowing classrooms, subject to the submission of a safety plan, to accommodate students who can keep a 3-foot distance, rather than the previous rule of 6 feet. This would allow more students to attend in-person learning and show our community could very well be on track to close to normalcy.
For the families of school-age children who now qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine, the availability and expanded age criteria offer some reassurance.
But this is not an easy decision to make.
With what some call a "lightning-speed" race to develop the COVID-19 vaccine from trials to emergency use for hundreds of millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Guamanians in less than a year, there will, naturally, be some concerns about the possible side effects.
Would teens and their parents opt for the COVID-19 vaccine now, as schools move toward daily in-person classroom learning and as summer approaches?
Or should they wait until there are more studies about the vaccines' safety and the possible side effects?
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford University, who's chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Infectious Diseases, told National Public Radio in a recent interview she'll be involved in a couple of the Pfizer trials in younger children.
One of the studies will try to determine, among other things, if children make the same antibody levels as adults, and whether that is good enough to assure they will be protected against getting COVID-19.
There have been deaths due to COVID-19 among children, so the arrival of the vaccines can help parents or guardians weigh whether to take the vaccine now, wait for a bit longer, or opt not to get vaccinated at all.
In general, the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine being available for teens 16 or older does offer hope for those who've been waiting for this to happen.
"Well, I think the hopeful moment came last December when the first vaccine was licensed. I thought that was almost a miracle to see a vaccine come out less than a year after we had even known this virus existed. So, yes, the vaccines to me are extremely hopeful. ... By training, I'm a vaccinologist. And I do believe that. We know that vaccines have prevented 75% of deaths in children around the world in the last 20 years. These are simple ways to do this, but they need to be done carefully with equity in mind and safety in mind, first of all," Maldonado said in the NPR interview.
For sure, there will be more discussions in many homes about the vaccination for teens and, if it opens up, for younger children as well.
Talking to pediatricians about the adverse effects might help families reach their decisions.
To some, it's better to have this choice.