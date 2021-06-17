On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Labor announced that parents can no longer file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance because they don’t have day care or another program for their kids while they're at work.
There was very little notice, if any, of this change before this week, which means families didn’t have much time to prepare. That lack of information - and time - will likely make it very difficult for struggling families to find ways to get care for their children while also making ends meet.
GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said this option was originally made available because many child care centers were closed.
"Lack of child care is no longer a qualified eligibility for PUA based on U.S. Department of Labor guidance, so the filing of claims should stop," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.
And if a resident continues to file PUA knowing this criterion is no longer a valid reason, they could face penalties for fraud if determined ineligible, Dell'Isola said.
With everything Guam families have had to go through this past year, dropping this information right when the eligibility is changing makes things that much more difficult.
U.S. DOL reminded the public of previously released guidance involving child care under the so-called option “dd," local officials said Tuesday. PUA has helped some 30,000 pandemic-impacted workers, including those who had to quit their jobs or cut their work hours so they could care for their children - most of whom were doing online learning at home - during the pandemic.
Dell'Isola said with summer school and summer camps now open then ”whatever parents typically did for children during the summer months pre-COVID applies, which allows parents to go back to work.”
That’s part of the problem, people needed time to enroll their children in summer school, summer camp or other day care, and find work to replace the lost PUA. Said work also would help pay for summer camp or day care. Also, not all day care centers are open full time.
And the summer school session has already started. Even if it hadn't, summer school doesn't last the entire workday so other arrangements will need to be made for child care in the afternoon.
Option "dd" in the federal law that created PUA states that an individual is covered if a child or other person in the household for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work.
GDOL said very few may still qualify under the "dd" rule and those exceptions must be justified.
Hopefully, they’ll be able to help the families who need a little more time to find the appropriate day care or summer program. Otherwise, many people won’t have the help they need as they struggle to recover from the pandemic.