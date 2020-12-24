As the year draws closer to an end, there are victims in our community who are quietly suffering at the hands of people they're supposed to trust and in homes where the victims are supposed to be safe.
Case after case in the local court system bears witness to children and young women who are victims of sexual violence at the hands of abusers disguised as loved ones right in their own homes.
Spouses, girlfriends and children have been physically assaulted by people who are supposed to love and care for them. Broken noses, scars, bruises and marks around the neck from strangulation, to mention some examples, are documented in court case after court case on Guam.
Often, victims feel stuck, especially if they don't have the means to be on their own.
These abuses usually go unnoticed from outside the victims' homes until the injury becomes severe enough that an ambulance and police have to be called.
Some of the abuses of children, as has been reported previously, went on for years until the victims have grown to be adults which allowed them the ability to finally leave.
In this pandemic, with the "safer-at-home" initiative by our local government, victims of abuse are ironically silenced at home. Social workers, teachers and school nurses are unable to keep an eye out for signs of abuse – unlike in regular, face-to-face classes which could give clues through the observation of a child's change in behavior and or visible injuries.
We have an obligation as a community to keep an eye out for victims of abuse in our neighborhood and in our workplace.
We have to say something even if it's to encourage and support victims to find their way out without endangering themselves even more in the process of trying to escape.
When minor children are involved, we have to call 911 — so the children can be transferred to a safe environment, even if it's momentarily at a foster home. We have reported on cases where abused children were removed from homes because of the vigilance of neighbors.
It is the eve of Christmas but in some cases, the abuse does not observe a ceasefire during the holiday season. And in some cases, particularly when drugs and alcohol are involved, the violence could even escalate.
We can support the nonprofits and other organizations that are helping the victims.
Some of the 24-hour hotline numbers for victims to call are:
• Healing Hearts Crisis Center: 647-5351
• Alee Shelter Hotline: 648-4673 (HOPE)
• Police/Emergency: 911 or 472-8911
• Victims Advocate Reaching Out: 477-5552