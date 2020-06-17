A U.S. Government Accountability report released Tuesday states Guam and Hawaii are shouldering the bulk of an influx in migrants from island nations – primarily the Federated States of Micronesia – that have a Compact of Free Association with the United States.
The federal government essentially is allowing unrestricted entry of migrants from the Compact nations into Guam without providing adequate financial assistance to cope with the costs. In the most recent year Guam made a report on the cost, the tab was $147 million, primarily for health care, public safety and public education for the regional migrants.
In contrast, the federal government reimbursed only about 10 cents for every $1 of that amount.
Guam has reported $1.2 billion in total estimated Compact-impact costs from 2004 to 2017.
The number of migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau has increased by 68% from about 56,000 to about 94,000 in five years, through 2018, according to the GAO report to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The report shows Guam is taking the greatest impact of the emigrations, now hosting about 18,900 migrants from the island nations. About 11% of Guam's population are migrants from the Compact nations.
Hawaii does have more Compact migrants, at 24,700, but with Hawaii's population of about 1.4 million, Compact migrants make up only 1.7% of the state's population.
While there have been tremendous contributions to the local economy from the regional migrants who are gainfully employed, it's also a fact that many of the regional migrants take a toll on public safety services. We only need to look at the police blotter and the crime cases to see how disproportionate regional migrant crimes are compared to crimes committed by other residents of the island.
It is a difficult conversation to have, but it is one worth discussing.
The United States cannot continue to reap the benefits of its Compact agreements with the FSM, Palau and the Marshall Islands – gaining access to the island nations' land, air and sea for military defense purposes – while at the same time shifting the bulk of the burden of the migration on primarily a small community like Guam.
If this was happening in Hawaii – if 11% or 154,000 people were added to its population through a type of migration the state has no control over – there would be enough attention from Washington, D.C., to help Hawaii resolve the issue.
This challenge has been unfolding on Guam and the island and its residents have been left to cope, pretty much on our own. The federal government continues to provide Guam with just a token of funding – a measly $14 million or so a year for "Compact impact."
The federal government also needs to enforce the regulation on "public charges" like other migrants from non-Compact nations are subjected to. If regional migrants are placing a burden on the community by committing crimes and relying on various forms of government assistance, that would be, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule, a reason for migrants to be refused entry.
Part of the problem is the federal government's enforcement on this aspect seemed to be nonexistent on Guam. The feds can't even quickly deport Compact migrants who have been convicted of deportable crimes.
Another problem is there has been a lack of effort on the part of the local elected officials to call out the federal government on its shortcomings and its obligations to make Guam whole. Where is the Guam delegate in all of this?
The federal government cannot pretend to look the other way while the economic conditions on Guam continue to deteriorate because of certain burdens caused by regional migrants who are not contributing members of our community.
It's not a whole lot to ask that the federal government do its part.
It's not a whole lot to ask people to leave our home if they choose not to be contributing members of our community and would rather add various types of burdens on already struggling Guam.