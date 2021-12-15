Editor's note: This has been corrected to remove a quote attributed to the judge.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood is known to be a straight talker who doesn't hold back her thoughts on her perch at the federal courthouse, where she has served for many years.
It was during President George W. Bush's term in 2006 when Tydingco-Gatewood was installed as a federal judge on Guam. She hasn't shied from talking about controversial public issues since then.
Over the years, the federal judge has called out then-governors, then-Cabinet officials and others who are held to a higher public level of scrutiny, but in mostly civil cases, questioning the decisions and conduct of those in charge within GovGuam.
And on Tuesday, during the hearing of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas' request to get out of prison months earlier than scheduled, asserting he's experiencing gout pain and heart troubles and is worried about being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 while in a federal prison in Texas, the judge brought up that Blas' conviction was part of what was believed to be a bigger public corruption investigation.
But so far, only Blas has been arrested, convicted and sent to prison in the public corruption case.
Blas, under his plea deal, was convicted of taking bribes. He was accused of extorting money in exchange for the use of government cluster mailboxes in his village as distribution points for meth dealers.
But what the investigations surrounding his case and in another convicted drug dealer's case have alluded to was that a broader public corruption investigation was unfolding. It allegedly involved drug case defendants who were told to go see Blas – prior to his arrest – and use his connections in the Guam prison and probation system to disregard arrest warrants or let defendants go free. A former Department of Corrections deputy director and son of a sitting senator who at the time had oversight over public safety was named in federal court documents the prosecution filed in Blas' case, but that official was never charged. That official later resigned.
Tydingco-Gatewood called out the federal prosecution for the outcome of Blas' case.
“You gave him a sweetheart deal,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “It appears there is an absence in prosecuting the other co-conspirators. … If public corruption is such a high priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I’m sorry, I am only seeing part of it and not all of it. What happened to the other cases?”
The prosecution argued Blas should not be released early because he severely betrayed the public’s trust.
“What about the other public officials?” Tydingco-Gatewood asked.
The federal prosecutor who was put on the spot at Tuesday's federal court hearing responded, in part, by saying “we prosecute what we can prove.”
“We are not miracle workers, Your Honor. We do our best, ... but, when someone is out early after committing such a violation, it sends a message to the people in terms of corruption,” the federal prosecutor added.
The then-mayor was recorded as having told one of two women who have since been convicted of drug offenses, and who were both romantically linked to Blas as having said, " ... I slapped you and choked you and threw you around, s--- happens. I still went out to the court for you and said I didn’t want you locked up.” Blas would later add: “I am connected to that courthouse, and I can make s--- happen.”
The drug dealer had also testified in his case that Blas, when he was mayor, had been "dating those young chicks" who were in jail or jailed for drug crimes. A federal agent had testified Blas sought sexual favors in exchange for letting a woman avoid drug testing as part of her drug case.
The Blas case is not just on the shoulders of the federal investigators.
What we haven't heard was what the Judiciary of Guam, which has jurisdiction over the probation office, and GovGuam in general, which runs the local detention and prison system, have done to clean house or what, if any, actions they took to seek the truth and attempt to hold the other public servants who may have been involved accountable.
Blas' arrest and conviction should not be the end of the story. It should have been the beginning of efforts to bring the rest – if any – to justice.