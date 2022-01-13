One thing is certain for Guam residents who have lived here for any length of time.
Food on Guam has become very, very expensive - compared to many places in the states with big-box grocery stores that offer lower prices and fresher products.
A loaf of bread, at $4 to $6, is nearly double to triple its price several years ago. A gallon of milk goes for nearly $9, or double what it once sold for, and eggs and chilled meat prices are nearly 50% above retail prices several years ago – just to name a few examples.
Last year, on Guam, more than 21,000 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT debit cards, were issued to help stave off hunger when tens of thousands of Guam students were unable to avail of free meals during the lockdowns and school closures.
It was a lifeline then and will also serve the same benefit this year – if the government of Guam can finally release year's P-EBT cards.
As of earlier this week, we can't get an answer as to when these cards will be released or when the existing cards will be reloaded with food money.
Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Act, if their schools were not closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance for at least five consecutive days, are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, which provides funding for the program.
P-EBT also provides benefits to younger children in households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program whose covered child care facility is closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance, or who live in the area of schools that are closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance, according to the federal agency.
How many cards a family received depended on how many of their children were enrolled in GDOE schools during those periods.
A family with five GDOE students received about $6,200 in total benefits, while a family with one student received about $1,243.
Months after those cards were distributed through a collaboration between the Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services – families are running low on food aid.
Some parents recently told The Guam Daily Post they were about $50 away from running out of P-EBT money for buying food. Others have run out.
The local government needs to hurry with a distribution plan that will get this food money in the hands of families that need it without further delay.
The Guam Department of Education has sent lists of students from each public school to Guam Public Health, which administers the USDA food program.
Public Health acknowledged it did receive the lists, but a department spokeswoman stated, in part: "There were still some errors noted. We hope to have this resolved this week."
The errors were minor, such as formatting issues. And in other cases, duplicate names of some students were present. All are fixable issues, Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said.
Public Health has not released a tentative date for when more of the food money will be issued, according to the department, when asked for an estimated distribution goal.
If the errors are minor and fixable, Public Health officials should fire up all of its paperwork-processing engines to make the P-EBT task a priority.
We're talking about families that could go hungry if the delay is prolonged.
And if the only thing that stands between the families and the food money they need is the pace of Public Health's processing, it might be time to shift gears – and people – to some who can do the job better and faster.
Another thing: Government of Guam, please don't make the distribution a massive public event. It should not be a spectacle for all to see right in the middle of a shopping mall. Mail it. Have people come into Public Health based on schedules.
Families might want to get the food aid quietly.